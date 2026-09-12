Global Leaders Convene at BRICS+ Dialogue 2026 to Shape New Pathways for Inclusive Growth ahead of BRICS Summit

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) hosted the BRICS+ Dialogue 2026 at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, New Delhi, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, diplomats, entrepreneurs, investors, academics and sectoral experts from across the BRICS+ ecosystem.

Held under the theme "Building Inclusive, Innovative & Resilient Pathways for the Global South," the Dialogue took place as India holds the BRICS Presidency and focused on strengthening practical cooperation among emerging economies through business partnerships, innovation, women's economic participation and healthcare collaboration.

The Dialogue was organised by BRICS CCI and powered by GrowQR.

Mr. Sameep Shastri, Chairman, BRICS CCI & President, BRICS CCI Young Leaders, underlined the need to move beyond dialogue towards tangible outcomes. "BRICS+ must move from dialogue to delivery-creating real partnerships, investments, technology linkages and opportunities across the Global South."

Opening the proceedings, Ms. Shabana Nasim, Vice Chairperson, BRICS CCI, highlighted the importance of technology-enabled and inclusive growth. "Technology, education and women's empowerment must work together to build truly inclusive and future-ready economies across BRICS+."

In his Special Address, Mr. Atul Banshal, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, emphasised stronger commercial linkages across BRICS+ markets, "The next phase of BRICS+ cooperation must deepen the movement of capital, technology, talent and enterprise across our markets.

The first session, "From Margins to Mainstream - Institutionalising Women's Leadership in BRICS Innovation Ecosystems," examined the role of women in entrepreneurship, innovation, technology and decision-making.

Moderated by Ms. Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE, the session brought together distinguished voices including Mr. Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former Indian Foreign Secretary and former BRICS Sherpa; HRH Ms. Lebogang Zulu, Executive Chairperson, BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa; Ms. Monica Monteiro, Chairperson, BRICS WBA Brazilian Chapter; Ms. Shadi Sedghinejad; and Ms. Yana Oseyeva.

Ms. Sinha said: "Women's leadership is an economic imperative. BRICS+ must expand women's access to capital, markets, mentorship and decision-making."

HRH Ms. Zulu highlighted the importance of connecting women entrepreneurs across markets, "Economic empowerment means connecting women to capital, markets and opportunities at scale."

Mr. Bhattacharyya noted, "As BRICS+ expands, its strength will depend on the quality of cooperation it creates across societies, economies and knowledge networks."

Ms. Monteiro added, "Stronger cross-border networks can help women entrepreneurs turn ideas into markets, partnerships and opportunities."

A key outcome of the Dialogue was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Karnataka State Marketing Communications and Advertising Limited (KSMCA) and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa under the "Screen to Market Pathway 2028" initiative. The MoU represents an effort to create practical cross-border pathways for creative talent, enterprises and market access, reinforcing the Dialogue's focus on converting conversations into tangible collaboration.

The second session, "Building the BRICS+ Innovation and Startup Economy," focused on entrepreneurship, investment, technology, digital transformation and the creation of a more connected startup ecosystem across BRICS+. Moderated by Mr. Bibin Babu, Executive Director, BRICS CCI and Founder & CEO, GrowQR, the session brought together Mr. Dmitry Khrichenko, Ms. Nokuthula Nokky Ndlovu, Mr. Mudit Kumar, Mr. Anudeep Muttavarapu, Dr. Nageswara Rao Atyam, Mr. P. Ramakrishna and Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma.

Mr. Babu said, "BRICS+ can connect founders, investors, technology ecosystems and markets, enabling innovation from the Global South to scale globally."

The third session, "Health Beyond Borders - Advancing a Shared Vision for the Future," addressed healthcare cooperation as a critical component of sustainable development. Moderated by Mr. Prann Sharma, Director General, BRICS CCI, the session brought together healthcare, policy and business leaders including Ms. Pauline Maksimovna Pavlova, Ms. Mbali Khumalo, Dr. Anoop Mirakhur, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Dr. Anupama Mutthige and Dr. Moumita Nandy.

Mr. Sharma said, "Healthcare offers BRICS+ an opportunity to combine technology, traditional knowledge and affordable delivery models to create solutions that cross borders."

The Dialogue also featured a Keynote Address by Dr. Payal Bansal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M Group and Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India. Dr. Kanodia quoted," "Inclusive growth means creating opportunities for every individual to participate, contribute and lead. Stronger partnerships across the Global South can help turn this vision into meaningful social and economic impact."

The initiative was supported by GrowQR, BRICS Women Business Alliance (WBA), Dexter Energy, SABYA, SACCI, NIELIT, World People's Assembly, ACCWs, Ideabaaz and Easy Knowledge ClubThe event reaffirmed BRICS CCI's commitment to strengthening business and institutional linkages across the expanding BRICS+ community and creating platforms that move the conversation from dialogue to meaningful collaboration and action.

The BRICS+ Dialogue 2026 concluded with a renewed emphasis on building an ecosystem where cooperation among Global South economies translates into markets, investments, innovation, knowledge exchange and inclusive opportunities.

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