Global Leadership Summit - Vision 2047 to be held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on 18-19 July 2026

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 17: Molog and NGM to convene leaders across government, industry, and startups; Jayant Chaudhary confirmed as Keynote Speaker.

The Global Leadership Summit - Vision 2047 will be held on 18-19 July 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, bringing together stakeholders from across government, industry, investment, and the startup ecosystem to deliberate on India's long-term development roadmap.

The summit is being organized by Molog in collaboration with NGM, with a focus on contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aligned with the broader development agenda articulated by Narendra Modi.

A key highlight of the event will be the keynote address by Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education, Government of India. His participation and keynote address are formally confirmed. The address is expected to focus on skill development, entrepreneurship, and the role of youth in India's growth trajectory.

The summit will see participation from representatives of startups, venture capital and private equity funds, corporates, central ministries, and multiple state governments. Confirmed institutional participation includes representatives from leading IIT and IIM alumni, along with senior stakeholders from the innovation and policy ecosystem.

Discussions during the summit will cover key themes such as skill development and employability, startup ecosystem growth, innovation-led industrial expansion, artificial intelligence, manufacturing competitiveness, clean energy and public-private collaboration.

Speaking on the initiative, a spokesperson from the organizing committee said:

"The Global Leadership Summit - Vision 2047 is designed as a collaborative platform where policy, capital, and execution capabilities converge. The objective is to enable structured dialogue and actionable outcomes that contribute to India's long-term development goals."

The summit aims to facilitate meaningful engagement among stakeholders and help define actionable pathways toward making India a developed nation by 2047.

Registration and RSVP

Details regarding registration and participation can be accessed via the official communication channels of the organizers. Limited delegate participation is expected.

Media Contact

Name: Ravi Kaushik

Email: ravi@glsvision2047.com

About the Organizers

Molog is a platform focused on enabling collaboration across startups, investors, and institutions to drive innovation and growth.

NGM works towards building strategic networks across sectors to facilitate policy dialogue, industry partnerships, and ecosystem development.

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