Global Maitri Festival 2025: Celebration of Sanskriti, Maitri Bhaav and Seva Bhaav

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The Global Maitri Festival, one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year with an audience over 12000 is happening on 27 December 2025 at Police Parade Ground, Mumbai. Organised by the MaitriBodh Parivaar, and supported by Ministry of Culture, Government of India, this 7th annual celebration of the festival brings forth the larger-than-life display of our rich Sanskriti and foundational values of Maitri Bhaav and Seva Bhaav. The Global Maitri Festival is an invitation to all wanting to witness the pride of our Bharat in motion.

Joining this year's celebration are esteemed dignitaries including Shri. Arjun Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice; Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare; Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and many more. The occasion will also be graced by veteran celebrities such as Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Global Maitri Festival is honored to have the Maitri Cultural Economy Summit as our Cultural Partner for the year. With their participation, we bring culture to the forefront on this grand stage through a one-of-a-kind cultural performance that highlights India's unique cultural identity, celebrates our sanskriti, and contributes to the revival of our rich cultural heritage on a scale like never before

Each year, the celebration reflects Bharat's inclusive spirit and the timeless message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Guided by the physical presence of Maitreya Dadashreeji, Visionary of the Festival and Founder of MaitriBodh Parivaar, the event draws its depth and purpose from His leadership. The 2025 edition revolves around the theme Ek Bharat Hum Bharat, emphasising unity and shared identity at a time when collective consciousness is vital. This message reflects a renewed call for citizens to rise above differences and recognise their origin as one family. This year, the festival showcases four transformative initiatives driving lasting social reform. Maitri Adarsh Gram for rural development, Chinta Mukt Bharat 2032 a national initiative for mental and emotional well-being, Yuva Parivartan for youth development, and Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagnya in association with Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivaar for global peace and harmony.

The highlight of the festival is the annual address by Maitreya Dadashreeji, offering profound guidance and inspiration to help individuals overcome mental health challenges and navigate the year ahead with clarity and strength.

The Global Maitri Festival 2025 invites individuals from all walks of life to participate in this collective celebration. Registration and details of the free event are available at www.maitribodh.org/gmf, or you can call 8929 707 222 for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)