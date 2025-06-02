Global Marketing Professional Asmita Jason Launches Instagram Growth Services for Indian SMEs

VMPL

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: After working with over 1,000+ global coaches and selling 3,000+ digital products through her own marketing platforms, entrepreneur Asmita Jason Bardeskar is expanding her focus back to Indian businesses -- with a mission to make them seen.

Through her company, The Launch Boosters, Asmita is now offering strategic Instagram marketing services tailored to India's local service-based businesses. "So many amazing entrepreneurs are thriving offline but invisible online," she says. "I'm here to change that."

Asmita's journey began in 2019, shortly after moving cities post-marriage and facing limited job opportunities in mechanical engineering, her original field. Undeterred, she sold a gold bangle gifted at her wedding to invest in her first online course. That investment would change everything. Within a month of signing her first Instagram client for Rs8,000, she crossed Rs1 lakh in revenue, all from home -- a pivotal moment that set her on a new entrepreneurial path.

Over the years, she built not just a business, but a reputation. As a speaker at more than 20 global summits, Asmita became known for her practical, low-fluff approach to visibility and marketing. She managed to scale her own brand while raising two children and running a remote team -- a reality that now informs the supportive, structured systems she designs for other business owners.

Asmita currently serves as the Business Manager for a 7-figure USD coaching brand, where she oversees content, systems, strategy, and operations. Simultaneously, she has run her own coaching business, with clients from around the world. Now, she's intentionally shifting focus back to the Indian market, launching a dedicated arm of her business that offers done-for-you Instagram marketing services tailored for Indian entrepreneurs.

The decision is strategic and timely. According to Google India, over 90% of consumers look up local businesses online before making a purchasing decision. Yet, the MSME Ministry reports that fewer than 20% of India's 63 million small and medium enterprises are using social media effectively. This gap is precisely where Asmita sees an opportunity to make a difference.

Asmita's approach is rooted in what she calls "strategy-first content." She emphasizes that visibility doesn't have to mean going viral, it means being seen by the right people consistently and authentically. Her work supports local businesses like preschools, wellness professionals, beauty brands, and boutique owners -- the kinds of businesses that are excellent offline, but often overlooked online.

By bringing together deep knowledge of the Instagram algorithm, proven international strategies, and a lived understanding of Indian business culture, Asmita is offering more than just social media services. She's offering transformation for businesses that have the potential to thrive online but just haven't had the right support, until now.

Her story is not just about business success, it focuses on alignment, resilience, and coming home with a mission.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/asmitajason/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)