Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) valued at Rs 500 Cr (52 Million USD)

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 20: Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) has come out with an initial Equity Private Placement Offer to raise USD 11 Million (approx 100 Cr). The funds would be invested to build the music content library for Indian & International Market. It will position GMC Music as one of the leading Music Production House not only in India but Internationally with diversified Multilinguistic content library. Now with Multiple International Music Platforms and Digital Boom the GMC music library will multifold monitization driving strong fundamental growth in the business.

The Business Valued at Rs 500 Cr (Approx 52 Million USD) with rich content concentrating on Indian regional languages with focus on creating music labels and content including Bollywood Soundtracks, Indi-Pop/Pop Chartbusters, Devotional & Bhakti etc. Along with mainstream hindi the music content creation library will be in Punjabi, Kashmiri, Tamil , Telugu , Malayalam , Marathi , Bengali , Assamese, Gujrati , Bhojpuri , Kannada , Garhwali and Kumaoni.

Internationally in English , Spanish , Mandarin, Korean , Portugal , Arabic etc multilingual music composition too library will be created overtime.

Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) is a promising platform to scout, nurture and launch Indian & International Young talented musicians & singers across Indian & International Languages.Music Composition, Production & Distribution along with Artisit Management will be the core business activities of GMC Music.Also established Indian & International singers for Music Albums & International Tours will be signed taking the music to global international music lovers & destinations.

The company going forward will organise large-scale live musical events globally and will discover, manage and groom new-generation singers and digital influencers.This will be a very interesting Music Composition Platform where from diversified language and geographical territories new talent will be identified , nurtured , launched and it's tours will be planned giving a 360° exposure and experience to those young girls and boys who dream of making their career as professional singers and musicians globally.

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