Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub Launches 'Meet the Leaders' to Empower Punjab's Future Entrepreneurs

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 18: Over 200 students, aspiring entrepreneurs, startup founders, young professionals and ecosystem leaders gathered at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, as the Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub, part of the Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF), launched Meet the Leaders--a long-term dialogue series designed to prepare Punjab's youth for the state's next economic revolution.

Organised in strategic partnership with AIC ISB Mohali, the inaugural edition was held under the theme, "Punjab 2035: Equipping Gen Z for the Next Economic Revolution." The initiative brought together some of Punjab's most accomplished entrepreneurs, technology leaders and changemakers to engage young minds in meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation, leadership and the future of the state's economy.

Designed as an interactive platform rather than a conventional conference, Meet the Leaders enabled participants to submit their startup ideas, career aspirations and questions in advance, allowing speakers to address real-world challenges and opportunities relevant to Punjab's next generation of innovators.

The inaugural edition featured founders and industry leaders from Antier, Graycell Technologies, Paymart, Gill Organics, Labelerr AI, Signicent, Startup Nation and Sanjhi Sikhya Foundation. Representing diverse sectors including technology, AI, consumer brands, manufacturing, education and innovation, the speakers shared practical insights from their entrepreneurial journeys and discussed what it takes to build future-ready businesses from Punjab.

The programme featured an engaging fireside conversation followed by two panel discussions on entrepreneurship, AI, innovation, startup ecosystems and industry transformation. The sessions were highly interactive, with discussions driven by questions submitted by participants, making every conversation practical, relevant and action-oriented.

During the discussions, Vikram R Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier Solutions, underscored the importance of execution in building successful businesses. He noted that while marketing plays a critical role in communicating a business's purpose, long-term success depends on disciplined execution, excellent customer service and a product that delivers genuine value. Encouraging young entrepreneurs to think beyond conventional ideas, he emphasised that businesses should focus on solving real problems and creating meaningful impact.

Amit Narang, Founder & CEO of Paymart, shared that he was the first person in India to complete a UPI transaction, an achievement that took place in Zirakpur. He said the milestone reflects how innovation can emerge from anywhere when supported by the right mindset, purpose and execution. He also highlighted that Paymart is India's first company working on the concept of a Virtual ATM, reinforcing the importance of identifying underserved problems and developing technology-led solutions.

Sharing the journey of Lahori Zeera, Saurabh Munjal Co- founder & CEO, Archian Foods Pvt. ltd spoke about the power of simplicity, consistency and understanding the Indian consumer. Recalling how the beverage was first prepared in a home kitchen before its recipe was perfected, he encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to build solutions that are hyper-local, context-driven and relevant to the needs of "Bharat", adding that successful businesses begin by solving everyday problems.

Speaking at the event, Manmeet Singh Duggal, Outgoing Curator, Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub, said: "The overwhelming response to the first edition of Meet the Leaders reflects Punjab's growing entrepreneurial spirit. Our aim is to create a platform where young people can learn directly from industry leaders, build meaningful connections and gain the confidence to shape the state's economic future. This is just the beginning of a long-term movement to strengthen Punjab's startup ecosystem."

Participants described the sessions as insightful and highly engaging, citing practical learnings on entrepreneurship, innovation, fundraising, leadership, Artificial Intelligence and career development as some of the program's biggest takeaways.

The launch of Meet the Leaders marks the beginning of a recurring dialogue platform aimed at strengthening mentorship, collaboration and knowledge-sharing between industry leaders and emerging talent. Future editions will continue to bring together founders, investors, policymakers, educators and innovators to discuss themes critical to Punjab's long-term economic growth and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As Punjab looks towards 2035, the initiative seeks to equip young people with future-ready skills, industry networks and mentorship to build globally competitive enterprises from the region. With a strong inaugural response, Meet the Leaders has laid the foundation to become one of Punjab's leading platforms for youth leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation.

About Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub

The Global Shapers Chandigarh Hub is part of the Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF). It brings together young leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers to foster innovation, encourage dialogue and drive youth-led initiatives that contribute to Punjab's social and economic development.

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