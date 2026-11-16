Globe Civil Projects Limited Reports Q2 & H1 FY27 Results H1 FY27 Total Income at Rs 209 Crore

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL | BSE: 544424), an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company executing civil and infrastructure projects for government and institutional clients across India, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, said: "During Q2 FY27, Globe Civil Projects reported Total Income of ₹115.79 crore, EBITDA of ₹11.66 crore and Net Profit of ₹3.87 crore. For H1 FY27, Total Income stood at ₹208.71 crore, while EBITDA came in at ₹27.47 crore with an EBITDA margin of 13.16%, and Net Profit stood at ₹10.96 crore.

Our diversified order book across educational and institutional, housing, transport and logistics, sports and government infrastructure projects continues to provide healthy revenue visibility. We remain focused on profitable and sustainable growth rather than growth at any cost, with a measured and selective approach to bidding.

Going forward, we aim to build a larger pipeline of complex government-led projects, expand our geographical footprint and strengthen our pre-qualification capabilities, while delivering projects on time with the highest standards of quality and safety."

Business Outlook

- New project order: Globe Civil Projects Limited received a Letter of Acceptance from the Central University of Punjab for supplying and installing FRP screens at its Aryabhata Academic Block. The project is valued at ₹1.20 crore and has a completion period of 120 days.

About Globe Civil Projects Limited

Globe Civil Projects Limited (NSE: GLOBECIVIL | BSE: 544424) is an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company with over 20 years of experience in executing civil and infrastructure projects across India. The Company has completed over 40 projects, including educational and institutional campuses, housing, sports infrastructure, transport and logistics facilities and government buildings. With a strong focus on quality, safety, cost efficiency and timely delivery, the Company listed its shares on NSE and BSE in July 2025.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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