VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Globe Enterprises (India) Limited (NSE: GLOBE), an integrated fashion and apparel manufacturing company, announced its consolidated financial results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Q2 FY27 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Rs. Lakhs)

Total Revenue: Q2 FY27: 21,028.35 | Q2 FY26: 15,856.26 | YoY Change: 32.62% | H1 FY27: 39,511.34 | H1 FY26: 30,701.13 | YoY Change: 28.70%

EBITDA: Q2 FY27: 1,176.15 | Q2 FY26: 944.69 | YoY Change: 24.50% | H1 FY27: 2,135.27 | H1 FY26: 1,748.55 | YoY Change: 22.12%

PBT: Q2 FY27: 520.04 | Q2 FY26: 415.72 | YoY Change: 25.09% | H1 FY27: 889.78 | H1 FY26: 662.68 | YoY Change: 34.27%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the Company's performance,

* Mr. Bhavik Suryakant Parikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Globe Enterprises (India) Ltd, said: "During H1 FY27, the Company reported total revenue of ₹39,511.34 Lakhs, registering a year-on-year growth of 28.70%. EBITDA increased by 22.12% to ₹2,135.27 Lakhs, while PBT grew by 34.27% to ₹889.78 Lakhs, compared with ₹662.68 Lakhs in H1 FY26. In Q2 FY27, total revenue increased by 32.62% YoY to ₹21,028.35 Lakhs, EBITDA grew by 24.50% to ₹1,176.15 Lakhs, and PBT increased by 25.09% to ₹520.04 Lakhs."

* Mr. Bhavin Parikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Globe Enterprises (India) Ltd, said:

"We continue to strengthen our integrated fashion and apparel operations, spanning fabric manufacturing, garment production and processing. Through our subsidiary, Globe Denwash Private Limited, we offer garment washing, finishing and value-added processing, covering multiple stages of the fashion and apparel value chain.

We are also entering new segments, including technical textiles and textile chemicals, as part of our focus on business diversification and expanding our offerings."

ABOUT GLOBE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD

Globe Enterprises Limited is an integrated fashion and apparel company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, established in 1995. Its diverse product portfolio includes denim fabrics, non-denim fabrics, garments, voile, prints, knits and other value-added textile products.

The Company also undertakes garment washing, finishing and value-added processing through its wholly owned subsidiary, Globe Denwash Private Limited.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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