GLOBOIL India 2026 Concludes in Mumbai as the GLOBOIL Awards 2026 Honour the Leaders of the Global Edible Oil Trade

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: The 29th edition of GLOBOIL India concluded on October 1 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake after three days of conference sessions, trade meetings and the GLOBOIL Awards 2026. Organised by Tefla's, with The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) as Chief Patron, the conference brought together the people who grow, ship, refine, finance and regulate the world's edible oils, at a time when India remains the largest importer of vegetable oils in the world.

This year's theme, At The Inflection Point: Energy, Sustainability & India's Demand Future, framed three days of discussion on where the market goes next. Sessions covered the outlook for palm, soybean and sunflower oil, international price trends, the growing pull of biofuel policy on vegetable oil supplies, commodity exchanges and risk management, supply security, sustainability and traceability, and the role of artificial intelligence and new processing technology in the industry.

The formal inaugural session on September 30 featured an address by Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Honourable Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Government of Malaysia, underlining the importance of the Malaysia-India edible oil relationship. The industry keynote was delivered by Mdm. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC). Producer-country perspectives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and other producing regions shaped the sessions, alongside the views of India's leading importers and refiners.

GLOBOIL India 2026 is supported by the Indonesian Plantations Fund (IPF). IPF supports the Government of Indonesia's policies for sustainable plantation development, managing funds across the upstream and downstream sectors of palm oil, coconut and cocoa in a way that is integrated, professional and accountable. Its programmes cover smallholder replanting, infrastructure and facilities, human resource development, research and development, plantation promotion, and biofuel and downstream development, all aimed at raising productivity, strengthening sustainability and improving the welfare of farmers.

The 2026 edition was presented by AWL Agri Business Ltd. as Presenting Partner, with Patanjali Foods Ltd. as Naming Rights Partner and TransRISK as Powered By partner. GAPKI (the Indonesian Palm Oil Association) joined as Country Partner and the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) as Inter-Governmental Partner, with The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) as Chief Patron. The Platinum Partners were Liberty Oil Mills, Bunge, N.K. Proteins, ADM Agro Industries India and Jivan Oil World. The Diamond Partners were MTG Agro Trading (Miratorg), Oyal Makler Commodities, Savera International, Fortune Natural Resources, StoneX Financial, Myande, Rusagro Oils and Fats, Megamont and Control Union, and RSPO, CME Group and Q.O.L. came on board as Special Partners.

The GLOBOIL Awards 2026

On the evening of September 30, the GLOBOIL Awards 2026 recognised the individuals and companies behind India's edible oil supply, in categories decided by the GLOBOIL Award Committee after reviewing nominations, trade figures and track records.

The evening opened with the inaugural GLOBOIL Conscious Leadership for Peace and Harmony Award 2026, presented to veteran edible oil industrialist Shri Dinesh Shahra for a life that has moved from building a major edible oil enterprise to work in society, culture and harmony. The award was presented by Mr. Sandeep Bajoria, CEO, Sunvin Group and Chairman, GLOBOIL Organising Committee; Mr. Atul Chaturvedi, Chief Mentor, GLOBOIL; Mr. Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Patanjali Foods; Mr. Angshu Mallick, Executive Deputy Chairman, AWL Agri Business and President, SEA; Dr. B.V. Mehta, Executive Director, SEA; and actor Celina Jaitly.

Mr. Priyam Patel, Managing Director, N.K. Proteins, was named GLOBOIL India Man of the Year 2026, and Mr. Vijay Data, Managing Director, Vijay Solvex, received the GLOBOIL India Legend 2026 award for a lifetime's contribution to the edible oils and allied industries. Actor Sonu Sood joined the Award Committee on stage to present the first set of awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Aadil Singh, Director, Tefla's, said, "India buys more edible oil than any country in the world, and every decision made in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Buenos Aires or the Black Sea ends up in an Indian kitchen. GLOBOIL exists so the people making those decisions can sit in one room. This year the conversation was about inflection points: biofuels, sustainability and how India's demand will change. The GLOBOIL Awards are our way of thanking the people who keep that supply moving. My thanks to IPF, to our partners and sponsors, and to every delegate who travelled to Mumbai for the 29th edition."

With its 29th edition complete, GLOBOIL India continues as the meeting point between the world's producing nations and India's edible oil market. Preparations for the 30th edition will be announced shortly.

GLOBOIL Awards 2026: Winners

Individual honours

- GLOBOIL Conscious Leadership for Peace and Harmony Award 2026: Shri Dinesh Shahra

- GLOBOIL India Man of the Year 2026: Mr. Priyam Patel, Managing Director, N.K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd.

- GLOBOIL India Legend 2026: Mr. Vijay Data, Managing Director, Vijay Solvex Ltd.

- GLOBOIL International Award 2026: Mdm. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General, CPOPC

- GLOBOIL Woman Professional of the Year 2026: Ms. Belvinder Kaur Sron, CEO, Malaysian Palm Oil Council

- GLOBOIL Global Sustainability Star of the Year 2026: Dr. Inke van der Sluijs, Director - Market Transformation, RSPO

- GLOBOIL Russian Edible Oils Leadership Award 2026: Mr. Alexey Okhlopkov, CEO - Oil & Fats Business, Rusagro

- GLOBOIL Professional of the Year 2026: Mr. Shirishkumar Modi, Director, Riya International Pte. Ltd.

- GLOBOIL Outstanding Achievement in Edible Oil Trading 2026: Mr. Sajjan Thakker, Jivan Oil World Ltd.

- GLOBOIL Rising Star of the Year 2026: Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Director, Sanjay Soya Pvt. Ltd.

Company honours

- Architect of India's Specialty Fats Industry: Manorama Industries Ltd.

- GLOBOIL Services to the Industry Award 2026 (Testing, Inspection & Certification): Control Union

- Emerging Company of the Year 2026: Gokul Agri

- Highest Edible Oil Cargo Handled at Kandla Port, 2025-26: Sunshine Liquid Storage Pvt. Ltd.

Trade honours

- Highest Importer of Palm Oil to India: AWL Agri Business Ltd. (Diamond), Patanjali Foods Ltd. (Gold)

- Highest Exporter of Palm Oil to India: Olam International (Diamond), Wilmar International (Gold)

- Highest Importer of Soybean Oil to India: AWL Agri Business Ltd. (Diamond), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. (Gold)

- Highest Importer of Sunflower Oil: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd. (Diamond), Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt. Ltd. (Gold)

- Highest Supplier of Soya Oil to India: Bunge (Diamond), Louis Dreyfus Company (Gold)

- Highest Supplier of Sunflower Oil to India: EFKO (Diamond), Bunge (Gold), Inerco (Silver)

About Tefla's

Tefla's is the organiser of GLOBOIL India, an international platform that has brought together the edible oils, fats, oleochemicals and allied industries for 29 editions. GLOBOIL India connects producers, importers, refiners, traders, policymakers and service providers for business networking, market intelligence and industry collaboration.

For more information, kindly visit the websites https://globoilindia.com/ and www.teflas.com

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