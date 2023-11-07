GM Modular Brand Ambassadors, the father daughter duo - Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty visited GM Modular stall at Acetech, Mumbai 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: GM Modular, India's leading electrical solutions manufacturer for modern living, showcased its new and existing innovative range of products at Acetech Event 2023 held from 2nd to 5th November in Mumbai. The event marked the presence of renowned Bollywood actors and brand ambassadors of GM Modular Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty, adding a touch of glamour to the unveiling and display of cutting-edge solutions in the electronics industry.

Acetech is considered to be a prestigious fair in the field of architecture, interiors and building materials, that takes place annually. Among the array of brands participating, Acetech Exhibition is the perfect platform for GM Modular to showcase its range of products right from electrical switches, home automation products, premium led lighting as well as home appliances. GM Modular, as a key sponsor of this esteemed exhibition, took the opportunity to display its advanced product offerings to a discerning audience.

Commenting on the same, Jayanth Jain, CEO, GM MODULAR, said, " As the pace of technological advancements accelerate every year, our commitment to delivering the finest products to our clients remains unwavered. Our range of products represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled design, and eco-conscious solutions. We believe these innovations will redefine the way people interact with electrical systems, making home and workplace smarter, efficient and more sustainable".

Last year, GM Modular revealed 'Showroom on Wheels' initiative at Acetech Exhibition 2022 held in Hyderabad. This unique concept not only unveiled innovative products but also brought the showroom experience directly to customers, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Established in 2002, India's leading electrical solutions manufacturer for modern living. Being the fastest growing switches, home electricals and home automation company, GM Modular offers a huge range of revolutionary products to bring comfort to everyday living in the cherished places. Right from stunning designs to efficient functionality products everything can be found under one roof.

GM Modular has emerged as a pioneer in the home electricals segment offering cutting-edge technological solutions that enhance efficiency, safety and convenience for consumers. The company offers a diverse range of products including switches and sockets, home automation, wires & cables, LED lighting, fans, etc, that cater to the various needs of the residential, commercial and industrial sector.

