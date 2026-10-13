GM Modular Launches 'Innovation Ka Tyohar' Sale on Its Website, Offering Up to 65% Off

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: GM Modular, one of India's leading electrical and smart home solutions brands, has launched 'Innovation Ka Tyohar' , its first exclusive festive sale on its own website, offering discounts of up to 65% across a wide range of products. The sale is live from 10th to 31st October 2026, giving consumers an opportunity to shop for innovative home, lifestyle and travel essentials during the festive season.

Sale live from 10th to 31st October 2026 at www.gmmodular.com

The initiative marks an important step in GM Modular's digital commerce journey, bringing its festive shopping experience directly to consumers through its official website. With the campaign, the brand aims to make its product range more accessible while offering attractive deals during one of India's biggest shopping seasons.

The sale covers multiple categories, including Home Appliances, Fans, Lighting Solutions, Music and Mobile Accessories, Charging Solutions and Travel Bags. The range caters to different festive needs, from upgrading homes and enhancing festive decor to finding practical gifts for family and friends, as well as travel essentials for the holiday season.

Newly launched products are among the key highlights of the sale. These include the G+ DisplayPulse Power Bank, Magedge Power Bank, Magstorm Qi2.2 Charger, Haversack Backpack, Quantum Wireless Charger and the 70W DisplayPulse Adaptor. Combining functionality with modern design, these products reflect GM Modular's focus on developing innovative solutions for contemporary lifestyles.

Lighting solutions, fans and home appliances also form an important part of the campaign, helping consumers prepare their homes for festive celebrations. Meanwhile, the brand's charging solutions, audio accessories and travel bags offer practical options for everyday use, travel and gifting.

Commenting on the launch, Jayanth Jain, MD & CEO, GM Modular , said, "With 'Innovation Ka Tyohar Sale', we aim to make festive shopping more exciting by offering thoughtful, innovative and useful products for everyday living and gifting. Our first exclusive festive sale on our website is an important step towards connecting directly with consumers and making our products more accessible."

With 'Innovation Ka Tyohar', GM Modular aims to bring innovation, convenience and festive savings together on a single platform. The sale is available until 31st October 2026.

Consumers can explore the complete product range and ongoing offers by visiting www.gmmodular.com.

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