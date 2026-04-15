GM Modular Launches Smart Living Studio in Lucknow, Strengthens North India Presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: GM Modular, a leading name in electrical solutions and home automation, has launched its GM Smart Living Studio in Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in the brand's expansion across North India.

Located in the prime locality of Gomti Nagar, the newly unveiled showroom spans 1,353 sq. ft. and is designed to offer a premium, experiential retail environment. The studio showcases GM Modular's comprehensive and evolving product portfolio, including modular switches, luxury lighting solutions, advanced home automation systems, fans and appliances, music and mobile accessories, and other smart living innovations.

The grand launch event, held on April 14, 2026, witnessed an overwhelming response from architects, interior designers, channel partners, and customers. The inauguration was graced by Smt. Sushma Kharakwal, Mayor of Lucknow; Prashant Bhatia, RSS Sampark Pramukh - Awadh Prant; along with other distinguished guests and industry professionals. Adding to the excitement, renowned actor and brand ambassador Suniel Shetty made a special appearance at the event, engaging with attendees and highlighting the importance of smart and modern living solutions in today's homes.

Commenting on the launch, Ramesh Jain, Chairman of GM Modular, said:

"Lucknow and the Uttar Pradesh market are key to our growth, and with the launch of our GM Smart Living Studio, we are strengthening our presence in North India while moving closer to our customers, supported by a dedicated depot in Lucknow for faster service. On the manufacturing front, we are scaling up with a new facility in Vijayawada along with our Mumbai and Hyderabad units, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions."

The showroom is strategically located in Vibhuti Khand, Aditya Tower, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, and aims to serve as a one-stop destination for consumers and industry professionals seeking cutting-edge electrical and lifestyle solutions, backed by expert guidance and live product demonstrations.

With this launch, GM Modular continues to strengthen its retail presence and deliver on its vision of transforming everyday living through innovation, design, and technology.

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