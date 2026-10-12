Goa Took Centre Stage as Timex Presents India Beach Fashion Week Season 12 United Fashion Stars and Culture

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 12: Timex Presents India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) Season 12 opened at The Westin Goa, Anjuna, inviting fashion enthusiasts, industry leaders, designers, creators and travellers to Enter the Sanctuary, a world shaped by fashion, art, culture and connection.

Themed "The Sanctuary", this season brought together resort wear, streetwear, cruise fashion and destination bridal couture, creating a meeting point for Indian design talent, contemporary style and Goa's distinctive festival culture.

"India Beach Fashion Week had always been about creating a space where fashion met culture, travel and new ideas. With Season 12, we wanted to create something that went beyond the runway, an experience where designers, brands, creators and audiences came together in a shared world. The Sanctuary reflected that vision, and seeing it come alive in Goa was a proud moment for our entire team," said Pallav Ojha, Founder, India Beach Fashion Week.

Day One featured a diverse showcase of designers and labels across the indoor Rooted Realm and outdoor Floated Realm stages.

The opening day's fashion programme featured SEFT India, followed by Mrigdhi by Arpita Rathore and Menakace by Meenakshi Menon. The programme also featured Ashfaq Ahmed x Nilaura and Lucilia.

The evening continued with celebrated designer Rajdeep Ranawat, followed by Mr. Ajay Kumar x Campus, bringing fashion and footwear together in a dedicated brand showcase.

The Rooted Realm programme continued with One Minute Saree, Ashe and Forever Naveen Kumar, followed by Sakshi Bindra and Riddhi & Siddhi - Mapxencars, and a showcase by Bhawna Rao. The day concluded with Priya Kataria Puri x Chivas, combining designer fashion with the spirit of contemporary celebration.

Taha Shah was the showstopper for the Campus showcase on Day One.

Adding to the festival atmosphere, music performances by Madboy Mink and OG Shez brought an additional cultural dimension to the outdoor programme.

With its mix of established designers, emerging labels, brand collaborations and music, Day One set the stage for the second day of India Beach Fashion Week Season 12, continuing the celebration of fashion, culture and destination experiences in Goa.

10 October 2026 Closing day

Day Two brought together leading designers, the Sweaty Betty activewear showcase, distinctive brand collaborations and the Timex Presents grand finale at The Westin Goa.

Goa, 10 October 2026: Timex Presents India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) Season 12 concluded at The Westin Goa, Anjuna, with a celebration of contemporary Indian fashion, creative expression and destination culture. Under the theme "Enter the Sanctuary," the second day brought together designers, brands, industry leaders, creators and fashion enthusiasts for a series of runway presentations and immersive festival experiences.

Spanning resort wear, streetwear, cruise fashion and destination bridal couture, Season 12 continued to explore the evolving relationship between fashion, travel, art and contemporary lifestyles.

"India Beach Fashion Week was about building a platform where fashion, culture, brands and people came together to create something meaningful. With Season 12, our vision was to take the experience beyond the runway and create a destination where creativity, community and contemporary culture could coexist. The Sanctuary represented that spirit, and the energy of these two days reinforced why we continued to build IBFW as a platform for Indian design and global resort culture," said Pallav Ojha, Founder, India Beach Fashion Week.

A showcase of design and individuality

Day Two opened with Cinema Sanctuary, a conceptual presentation exploring the relationship between fashion and storytelling, conceptualised by Jitin Hingorani.

The afternoon continued with Therefore, followed by designer showcases from Prashant Majumdar, Kingshuk and Sahil Gulati, Lucilia bringing distinct design perspectives and creative interpretations to the runway.

At 5 PM, the outdoor Floated Realm hosted the Sweaty Betty showcase, featuring artists Saranya and Akhlad Ahmad. The presentation brought activewear, movement and contemporary lifestyle together, highlighting the growing intersection of fashion, fitness and personal expression.

The evening programme continued with Manaca x Gatsby, bringing fashion and grooming together in a collaborative presentation. This was followed by Felix Bendish x Voltas, connecting designer fashion with the event's Comfort Partner.

The runway then featured Manoviraj Khosla, followed by Upen Reddy and Ashwini Reddy, showcasing the diversity of creative talent represented at this season's fashion week.

One of the evening's key presentations was Timex Presents Reynu Taandon & Nikhita, celebrating designer fashion alongside the season's Title Partner. The programme continued with The Finale Moments: The Hall of Fame, recognising the creative spirit and community that defined India Beach Fashion Week.

The final programme featured After Dark by Akshit Shetty, bringing the two-day fashion and festival experience to a close.

Celebrity appearances included Arbaz Patel, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niki Tamboli and Deepti Sadhwani.

Brands that brought the Sanctuary to life

Season 12 was presented by Timex, whose association with India Beach Fashion Week brought together the worlds of time, fashion and contemporary culture.

Timex Quote with Name & Designation: Mr Deepak MD Timex group

Our association with India Beach Fashion Week had grown into a meaningful platform for Timex to engage with fashion in a way that felt relevant, contemporary, and experiential. Over four consecutive years, we had seen the partnership evolve from a fashion week integration into a larger expression of how Timex saw watches as an integral part of personal style.

This season, the response was particularly encouraging, with strong consumer engagement, creator participation, and visibility across the fashion ecosystem. It reinforced that there was a growing appetite for watches that combined functionality with individuality and fashion relevance.

Sweaty Betty Quote with Name & Designation: Rajesh dudi director Gaurik fashions ltd Sweaty Betty's association with India Beach Fashion Week Season 12 had been a strong opportunity to bring together fashion, movement and wellness in a way that felt relevant to today's consumer. The response had been very encouraging, particularly in seeing how naturally the brand's philosophy of living an active, confident and expressive life resonated with the Indian audience. IBFW gave us an engaging platform to introduce Sweaty Betty's world to a fashion-forward and increasingly wellness-conscious consumer.

Gatsby Quote with Name & Designation: Pankaj bhawnani CMO gardenia cosmotrade LLP & Gatsby india

Returning to India Beach Fashion Week for the third consecutive year as Official Grooming Partner had been a deeply rewarding experience for Gatsby. As a brand owned by Mandom Japan, we brought world-class Japanese grooming quality to every platform we were part of, and IBFW's vibrant, beachside energy was the perfect stage to showcase it. Season 12 was our most engaging edition yet. The response from designers, models, creators and the audience showed that great grooming was an integral part of the fashion conversation. We were grateful to the IBFW team for their continued trust."

Campus Quote with Name & Designation: Fashion was as much about individuality as it was about trends. IBFW brought together fashion, culture and self-expression in a way that resonated strongly with Campus. As a brand that had and believed in 'Moving Your Way' as a mantra, the partnership felt like a natural opportunity to celebrate self-expression, movement and individuality.

L'Atelier 1664 Quote with Name & Designation: For L'Atelier 1664, India Beach Fashion Week Season 12 was a natural expression of our belief that Good Taste extended beyond the expected to how you experienced and expressed yourself. The platform brought together fashion, culture, creativity and a premium audience, creating the right environment for L'Atelier 1664 to engage with consumers in an authentic and contemporary way. The response was encouraging, with strong interest from guests and creators and a clear appreciation for the brand's distinctive French identity and premium experience.

Black Pearl Quote with Name & Designation: We were honoured to have been the Official Talent Partner for IBFW Season 12.0, Goa.

We celebrated exceptional talent, cultivated creativity, and connected models with distinguished opportunities in the fashion industry.

A collective vision

The season was supported by Goa Design Project, with Goa Socials as Festival Partner and The Westin Goa as Hospitality Partner. The wider partner network included SEFT, Online Education Partner; SMA, Hair and Make-up Partner; Black Pearl, Talent Partner; and Latitude Entertainment, Production Partner. Associate partners included Mibel, Nilaura, Sociallize, Netra Productions and Sungold.

About India Beach Fashion Week

India Beach Fashion Week was a fashion and lifestyle platform that brought together designers, brands, creators and audiences through fashion showcases and destination-led experiences. A project by Goa Design Project, IBFW celebrated contemporary Indian design and the evolving culture of resort and destination fashion.

Event: Timex Presents India Beach Fashion Week, Season 12

Dates: 9-10 October 2026

Venue: The Westin Goa, Anjuna, Goa

Theme: Enter the Sanctuary

Media and Press Enquiries

India Beach Fashion Week

Website: www.ibfwgoa.com

Email: register@ibfwgoa.com

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