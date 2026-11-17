VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17: Godawari Power & Ispat Limited (GPIL) (NSE: GPIL | BSE: 532734), the flagship company of the Hira Group, Chhattisgarh, announced its refreshed brand identity with the unveiling of the new corporate logo at the Company's second-quarter FY2026-27 board meeting, marking an important milestone in its journey towards building a unified, future-ready brand.

The logo reveals the first glimpse of Godawari's evolving corporate identity, reflecting the Group's journey from its established industrial foundations towards a diversified business portfolio and broader growth ambitions.

Built around the vision of ONE Godawari, the brand transformation seeks to bring the Group's businesses together under a unified master brand, strengthening recognition, consistency and stakeholder confidence across its operations and markets.

The new logo features a distinctive red motif symbolising progress, forward momentum and the ambition to explore new horizons. Together with the brand promise "Powering New Horizons," it reflects Godawari's commitment to building on its legacy while embracing emerging opportunities.

The transformation represents a natural progression from the Group's longstanding spirit of "Growing Stronger Together" towards a renewed identity that signals its next phase of growth.

Chairman's Statement:

Commenting on this significant milestone, Shri B. L. Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director, Godawari Power & Ispat Limited, said: "Godawari's journey has been built on trust, strong relationships and the collective efforts of our people. Over the years, we have strengthened our capabilities, expanded our businesses and created new opportunities for growth."

He added, "ONE Godawari is about moving forward with a shared purpose, while 'Powering New Horizons' expresses our commitment to creating lasting value for our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to India's progress."

The new corporate identity will be implemented progressively across Godawari's business verticals and Group companies enabling a unified brand presence across its businesses.

The transformation is intended to strengthen the Group's overall brand equity, improve consistency and create a more integrated stakeholder experience, while preserving the distinct operational strengths of its businesses.

Powering the Next Chapter

With established capabilities across mining, steel, ferro alloys and power, alongside growing interests in energy storage, healthcare, real estate and allied sectors, Godawari continues to evolve as a diversified business Group.

The ONE Godawari transformation provides a common platform to communicate this evolution, bringing together the Group's industrial legacy, emerging capabilities and long-term aspirations.

About Godawari Power & Ispat Limited

Godawari Power & Ispat Limited (GPIL) is the flagship company of the Godawari Group, with integrated operations spanning mining, iron and steel, ferro alloys and power. The broader Group has interests and emerging initiatives across energy storage and other diversified sectors. Built on a foundation of industrial expertise, operational excellence and responsible growth, Godawari continues to invest in capabilities and opportunities that support its long-term ambitions.

Website: www.godawaripowerispat.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)