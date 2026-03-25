Godrej Consumer Products Named World's No.1 in Personal Products Sector on Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading emerging markets FMCG company has been ranked #1 globally in the personal products category on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2025, marking the first time the company has secured the top position on the globally respected benchmark.

GCPL secured a score of 89 out of 100 in the Personal Products category in S & P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which evaluated more than 9200+ companies globally, placing it among the world's leading personal product companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The recognition reflects the company's consistent progress across key sustainability priorities. Within the personal products sector, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices evaluates a wide range of criteria -- from emission reductions to raw material sourcing, product disposal, packaging management, water management, sustainable sourcing, labour practices and many more.

In addition to the top ranking, S & P Global has recognised GCPL for completing 10 years of active participation in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This milestone reflects a decade-long commitment to transparency, continuous improvement and leadership in embedding sustainability into core business strategy.

Commenting on the achievement, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, "Being ranked #1 globally on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices is a defining milestone for GCPL and a moment of immense pride for all of us. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets. Our focus on creating value for people and the planet alongside profit shapes how we build our brands, design our products and run our operations. This recognition reflects the progress we have made in areas such as greener products, water positivity, climate action and energy efficiency, and strengthens our commitment to keep raising the bar for ourselves and for the FMCG industry globally."

Pakzan Dastoor, Head - Sustainability & CSR, Godrej Industries Group, added, "This recognition is built on a decade of consistency, discipline, and purpose. Ten years of participation in the CSA reflects our commitment to measurable action, transparency, and continuous improvement. Guided by the Godrej Industries Good & Green philosophy, we have embedded priorities such as emission reduction, sustainable sourcing, water and waste management, including ecosystem issues like plastics into our business strategy and everyday operations. Being ranked the world's leading company on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2025 reinforces our belief that sustainability is not a parallel agenda, but integral to how we operate and grow. This recognition encourages us to keep raising the bar and driving meaningful progress for people and the planet."

Acknowledging the milestone, Robert Dornau Senior Director, Head of Corporate Solutions & Engagements S & P Global Sustainable, said, "Reaching 10 years of participation in the S & P Global CSA is a testament to your company's long-standing commitment to meaningful sustainability action. We are proud to have accompanied you on this journey and look forward to supporting your continued progress in the years ahead."

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, based on the S & P Global CSA, is one of the world's most respected benchmarks for evaluating corporate sustainability performance across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company, driven by the purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy of over 125 years, built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.4 billion consumers globally. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

We believe that we are only as good as what we do next. So, we strive to continuously improve how we do business, and how we live in the world, shaping a more sustainable and responsible future by placing our planet and people alongside profit. Through Godrej Good & Green, we are helping create a more inclusive and greener planet, in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, and the needs of local communities. At the Godrej DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Lab, we work on empowering inclusion, help build DEI ecosystems across corporate India and aim to bring ideas and innovation related to DEI to the mainstream.

www.godrejcp.com

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