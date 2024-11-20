Godrej Industries Group and NCPA Conclude 15th Edition of Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Godrej Industries Group recently concluded the 15th Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, celebrating a successful and dynamic three-day event at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point. Drawing participation from over 125 notable authors, thinkers, and creatives from 13 countries, this year's LitFest showcased Mumbai's prominence on the global literary stage with an eclectic mix of events that delighted and inspired audiences.

The festival's highlights included the prestigious Godrej Literature Live! Awards, presented across various categories, including Fiction, Non-Fiction, Business, and Playwriting. In a memorable ceremony, the festival also conferred its highest honours: the Poet Laureate Award to renowned poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, and the Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrated author Pratibha Ray. This year's winners were met with resounding applause, and the Godrej Industries Group is proud to have been part of celebrating and facilitating their achievements.

Nadir Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, said, "Godrej Industries Group is pleased to partner with Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, a platform that celebrates not just the written word but the powerful, diverse voices that contribute to our cultural fabric. We are delighted to see how this platform has evolved into a vibrant space for creative expression and meaningful dialogue, touching thousands of lives through the power of literature and ideas. Our commitment to fostering creativity and culture finds a natural home in this collaboration. Through the LitFest, we look forward to encouraging conversations and nurturing a love for literature that transcends generations."

Amy Fernandes, Festival Co-Director said , "Working on this year's Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, we marked 15 years of inspiring and engaging conversations that unite our community. Our collaboration with Godrej Industries has been instrumental in transforming this festival into a landmark cultural event. The LitFest not only brings Mumbai's literary community together but also inspires future generations to embrace the beauty and power of literature."

The festival, attended by thousands of literature enthusiasts, featured a stellar lineup that included celebrated names such as Gulzar, Jane Goodall, Prajakta Koli, William Dalrymple, and Huma Qureshi. Key events like The Great Debate, Book in Focus, and special literary awards captivated attendees. This year also marked the commemoration of Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis with a Virtual Reality installation, a unique experience that placed visitors at the heart of the literary classic.

Supported by Godrej Industries Group's ongoing commitment to promoting literary arts and cultural engagement, Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest concludes yet another successful edition and reaffirms its place as a cornerstone of Mumbai's cultural calendar.

About Godrej Industries Group:

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers globally across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause; building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit. GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture; improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business.

