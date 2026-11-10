Godrej Industries Group Creates Delight This Diwali with Stories of Acceptance, Home and Hosting

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: This Diwali, Godrej Industries Group is celebrating the festival through campaigns from three of its businesses. Each begins with a different everyday moment, a new colleague's first day, a family coming home and a host planning the festive spread, and each shows a different side of how the Group creates delight. Here is a look at all three.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzeXY736VPo

1, #CelebratingAcceptance brings the Diwali diya into the modern office

The fourth film in Godrej Industries Group's #CelebratingAcceptance series, 'The Roommate', moves the conversation on inclusion from the family home to the workplace. Set in an office preparing for its Diwali party, it follows Ayaan, a new joiner, on his very first day. When Priyanka tells her team that Meera is not just her roommate but her partner, her colleagues smile. They already knew, and had never said a word. 'It wasn't our story to tell', one of them says. The film closes on the line 'Riwaaz toh saath aa hi jaayenge' (You nurture your relationships, traditions will follow along).

The film follows earlier #CelebratingAcceptance films seen through a child, a domestic worker and a family. Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Group, said, "The film reminds us that inclusion is rarely a grand announcement. It is the ease of a team that makes room for you and trusts you to share your story when you are ready."

2. Godrej Properties turns the home into the hero with 'Khushiyon Ki Chaabi, Mera Godrej Ghar'

Godrej Properties has launched a digital-first, pan-India campaign built on the insight that happiness means different things to different people, but home is where many of life's most meaningful moments unfold. The brand film moves through relatable Diwali moments. A mother and daughter get dressed in their festive finery, a family prepares delicacies, a young man returns home from college, a grandfather meets all his grandchildren and a couple celebrates their first Diwali in their new home. It closes on the line 'Ghar ke kone kone mein khushi, ek chaabi se khulti hai' (At home, happiness opens with a key).

The campaign extends beyond the film through nearly 100 homeowner-led stories across Godrej Properties projects, and its identity has been adapted into Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Kannada. It is live across digital, social media and YouTube from 4 November 2026. Subhasish Pattanaik, Chief Sales, Marketing & Customer Centricity Officer, Godrej Properties, said, "A home is often where some of life's most cherished moments unfold."

3. Godrej Vikhroli Cucina makes the festive table something to feast your eyes on

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, the culinary owned media property of Godrej Industries, presents 'But First, Feast Your Eyes!', a two-part festive content series with food stylist and influencer Shreya Joshi, and Godrej Yummiez as part of the experience. It is built on the idea that festive hosting now has a creative side, with hosts bringing together traditional touches and contemporary food styling. The first episode, 'The Grazing Table', reimagines everyday kitchen elements and traditional serveware into an inviting spread. The second, 'An Intimate Dinner', looks at plating, tablescaping and place settings for smaller gatherings.

The series draws on Godrej Yummiez's STTEM 2.0 report, which found that 71% of Indians now include frozen snacks in their festive feasts, and shows how convenient food options can sit alongside festive favourites on a well-styled table. Anushree Dewen, Head of Marketing and Innovation, Godrej Foods Ltd, said, "Hosting is becoming less about elaborate preparation and more about making thoughtful choices that allow you to enjoy the occasion."

From welcoming a new colleague and celebrating a first Diwali in a new home to creating memorable dining experiences, the campaigns highlight how everyday relationships, shared experiences and traditions continue to shape the spirit of Diwali.

About Godrej Industries Group

At the Godrej Industries Group, we serve over 1.4 billion people globally through a diverse portfolio of businesses, united by our purpose of Crafting tomorrow. With revenues of USD 7.2 billion in FY26 and a market capitalisation of USD 19 billion as of 31 March 2026, we operate across FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture and chemicals.

We are the leading player in India across several business categories, including residential real estate, animal feed, crude palm oil, oleochemicals, household insecticides, hair colour and air care.

We are committed to building a more sustainable future through our Good & Green programme, with ambitions of net-zero operations by 2035 and responsible supply chains by 2047. In 2025, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties were both ranked number one globally in their respective categories on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices. For more information, please visit: www.godrejindustries.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sjb8Igi53Dk

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