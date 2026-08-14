Godrej Industries Group unveils new brand film: 'At Godrej Industries, We craft'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Godrej Industries Group recently unveiled its new corporate brand film, 'At Godrej Industries, We Craft', marking the first major cinematic expression of its refreshed purpose and brand identity launched earlier this year. Produced by Zoya Akhtar of Tiger Telly and directed by Aakash Bhatia of LoudMouth Film, the film brings the Group's purpose, 'Crafting tomorrow since 1897', to life through the people, businesses and ideas shaping its diverse portfolio.

Speaking on the launch, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries, said, "Earlier this year, we introduced our purpose, 'Crafting tomorrow since 1897', as an articulation of what has connected our businesses for over a century."

"This film brings that purpose to life through the people, ideas and ambition that shape our Group every day. As a Group that has continued to build and evolve for more than a hundred years, we believe values and performance, innovation and responsibility, must go hand in hand as we look to remain relevant for the next hundred," she added.

Where people, purpose and progress come together

The film was shot across the Group's offices, farms, factories and construction sites. It captures the people, processes and ideas behind its businesses, showing how crafting takes different forms across Godrej Industries Group while being connected by a shared purpose and ambition.

Mesmerized by the diversity of the group, Zoya Akhtar, Producer, Tiger Telly, said, "Godrej, for me, is an inheritance. You cannot have grown up in India and not had Godrej in your life. It was only when I began working on this project that I understood the diversity, range and scale of everything Godrej Industries Group does. The film became a way of discovering that world and the shared spirit that connects it."

It brings together the distinct purposes of the Group's businesses within a single narrative: crafting goodness through consumer products, abundance through agriculture, joy through real estate, prosperity through financial services, innovation through chemicals and inspiration through ventures.

Where purpose, people and legacy come together

More than the act of making, the film presents crafting as a mindset rooted in care, imagination and responsibility. The work taking place across the Godrej Industries Group every day reflects the belief that progress is shaped by people who choose to create, improve, and build things that endure. It traces this spirit back to the Group's founder, Ardeshir Godrej, whose life and work demonstrated that innovation, integrity and ambition are strongest when held together.

Aakash Bhatia, Director, LoudMouth Film, said, "The things you see, the things you don't see. The things you notice, or you don't, and things you only feel when you observe. Godrej Industries Group exists in all of the above. My vision was to bring to life all of that and everything the Group stands for, while keeping people at the heart of the story. The journey of turning the tangible and intangible, the ambition and experiences into the ideas, screenplay and visuals for the film was the most exciting part."

The film is now live across Godrej Industries Group's digital platforms. It can be viewed here.

About Godrej Industries

At the Godrej Industries Group, we serve over 1.4 billion people globally through a diverse portfolio of businesses, united by our purpose of Crafting tomorrow. With revenues of USD 7.2 billion in FY26 and a market capitalisation of USD 19 billion as of 31 March 2026, we operate across FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture and chemicals.

We are the leading player in India across several business categories, including residential real estate, animal feed, crude palm oil, oleochemicals, household insecticides, hair colour and air care.

We are committed to building a more sustainable future through our Good & Green programme, with ambitions of net-zero operations by 2035 and responsible supply chains by 2047. In 2025, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties were both ranked number one globally in their respective categories on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices.

For more information, please visit: www.godrejindustries.com

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