Godrej Properties completes handover of 500+ plots at Forest Estate, Nagpur, with the first Nagpur edition of its signature handover IP, Shubh Aarambh

PRNewswire

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, announced the successful handover of over 500 plots in a single day at its premium plotted development, Forest Estate, Nagpur, through the first Nagpur edition of its signature handover IP, Shubh Aarambh.

- Inspired by Nagpur's Zero Mile identity, the event celebrates India's cultural diversity while underscoring the importance of thoughtfully planned communities.

Conceptualised as a culturally rooted and immersive handover experience, Shubh Aarambh is designed to mark a meaningful transition for customers as they begin a new chapter in their homeownership journey. Drawing inspiration from Nagpur's identity as India's 'Zero Mile' city, the event brought together cultural expressions from the North, South, East, and West, creating a shared celebration of India's diversity and traditions.

The large-scale handover represents an important milestone for Godrej Properties in the Vidarbha region and reflects growing customer preference for planned premium plotted communities with strong infrastructure and long-term livability.

Strategically located near Samruddhi Mahamarg, Forest Estate offers enhanced regional connectivity between Mumbai and Nagpur, while also benefiting from proximity to MIHAN SEZ, one of the region's major employment and IT hubs. The development enjoys seamless access to the Mumbai-Kolkata highway and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and is supported by established social infrastructure, including healthcare, education, retail, and entertainment. The project comprises plotted residential units with an estimated saleable area of approximately 2.2 million sq. ft.

Speaking at the event, Subhasish Pattanaik, CEO - West & East Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "Infrastructure-led development is central to nation building, as cities expand beyond traditional boundaries and well-planned residential communities become key to sustainable urban growth. Shubh Aarambh at Forest Estate, Nagpur, reflects this approach by bringing together connectivity, planning, and customer experience. We are seeing steady interest in Nagpur from homebuyers within Maharashtra as well as neighbouring states, reinforcing the city's relevance as a well-connected residential destination. Our focus remains on designing developments that respond to evolving aspirations while contributing meaningfully to regional growth."

Sharing a sustainability and design perspective, Rohit Mohan, Chief Design and Sustainability Officer, Godrej Properties, said, "At Godrej Properties, sustainability is a fundamental lens through which we design and deliver communities. It is about balancing nature, infrastructure, and human experience to create places that are liveable, resilient, and relevant over the long term. At Forest Estate, this approach is reflected in the way green spaces, open areas, and ecological planning are integrated into the larger development, ensuring that everyday living is enhanced while maintaining harmony with the natural environment."

Spread across approximately 111 acres, Forest Estate has been planned around three core pillars -- nature led living, lifestyle amenities, and expansive open spaces. A key highlight is the Miyawaki forest spanning ~4.75 acres, with over + 70,000 native saplings, alongside experiential elements such as a , boardwalk, campfire seating, and an elevated dining deck. The development also includes ~13.7 acres of open green spaces, wildflower meadows, herb gardens, and ecological plantations to support biodiversity.

Complementing the open landscape are two clubhouses spanning 25,000 sq. ft. and 10,000 sq. ft., offering close to 35 + resident amenities, including a swimming pool, multi-purpose sports courts, interactive water features, and recreation zones designed to support wellness and community engagement.

Since its inception, Godrej Properties has focused on creating communities rooted in quality, thoughtful design, and sustainability. As families begin their new chapters at Forest Estate, the development reflects the company's enduring vision to create well-planned spaces where everyday living is shaped by connectivity, nature, and long-term value.

RERA Registration No: P50500054903

About Godrej Properties Limited

At Godrej Properties, part of the Godrej Industries Group, we are driven by a singular purpose: crafting joy. Over 100,000 families have found a home with us, making us India's largest residential developer by both value and volume of homes sold. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we combine a 129-year legacy of trust and excellence with a forward-looking vision to shape the future of urban India.

Our approach is anchored in thoughtful design, sustainability, thriving communities, and uncompromising quality. As of December 2025, we were ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

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