Godrej Properties Constructs 24-Metre-Wide Government Road Linking Sector 49 to the Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 21: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) (BSE: GODREJPROP), one of India's leading real estate developers, today announced the opening of a new 24-metre-wide government road near Godrej Aristocrat, strengthening connectivity between Sector 49 and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Built in collaboration with the Haryana government, the road improves everyday accessibility for multiple residential communities and strengthens access between Godrej Aristocrat and the Golf Course Extension Road.

The road was inaugurated by Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Environment, Foreign Cooperation and Sainik Welfare, Government of Haryana, in the presence of representatives from Godrej Properties and other stakeholders. It forms part of the Haryana government's planned road network and was constructed by GPL, in collaboration with the government, on land the government had already acquired.

Now open for public use, the road creates an additional link between Sector 49 and the SPR corridor. It strengthens last-mile connectivity, eases movement across the neighbourhood, and gives residents of several communities direct access to the SPR. The new route also improves accessibility to key social infrastructure and landmarks, including DAV Public School and Sai Mandir, benefiting residents and commuters across the area. For Godrej Aristocrat, it enhances the project's location advantage by enabling direct access from the Golf Course Extension Road, strengthening connectivity to prominent destinations across Gurugram and Delhi NCR.

Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Minister, Government of Haryana, said, "As Gurugram continues to evolve into one of India's most important urban centres, the need for quality infrastructure that supports everyday mobility becomes increasingly important. Our government, under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Shri Nayab Singh Saini, has been working to improve the connectivity with a special focus on construction of 24m wide sector roads across the state. The opening of this road is a positive example of how government and private developers can collaborate and help address evolving infrastructure needs. Such initiatives, from developers such as Godrej Properties, play an important role in enhancing the urban infrastructure ecosystem and supporting Gurugram's continued growth."

Ms. Geetika Trehan, CEO - North Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "At Godrej Properties, we believe in contributing meaningfully to the surrounding urban ecosystem, along with creating quality developments. This 24-metre-wide government road was constructed with the prior approval of the authorities and is now open for public use. It is an important step towards enhancing accessibility for residents and strengthening the overall infrastructure network in this part of Gurugram. By improving access to key transit corridors and social infrastructure, we hope to create greater convenience and long-term value for the wider community. The road will make everyday commuting easier, improve mobility within the neighbourhood, and enhance the overall living experience across the area. This initiative also reflects our commitment to creating residential communities that are connected, accessible, and equipped to support the evolving needs of residents."

As Sector 49 and the surrounding areas continue to develop into a significant residential catchment in Gurugram, the new public road is expected to strengthen connectivity across the micro-market and support a more integrated urban environment.

About Godrej Properties Limited

At Godrej Properties, we are driven by a singular purpose: crafting joy. Over 100,000 families have found a home with us, making us India's largest residential developer by both the value and volume of homes sold. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we combine a 129-year legacy of trust and excellence with a forward-looking vision to shape the future of urban India.

Our approach is anchored in thoughtful design, sustainability, thriving communities, and uncompromising quality. As of December 2025, we were ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

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