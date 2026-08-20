Goenka Fresh to Supply Hydroponically Grown Vegetables to Roseate Hotels & Resorts

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19: GD Goenka Group and Roseate Hotels & Resorts have entered into a five-year collaboration under which Roseate Hotels & Resorts will procure organically and hydroponically cultivated produce from Goenka Fresh for its hotels in Delhi, with plans to extend the collaboration to its upcoming Jewar Airport property.

As part of the collaboration, Roseate Hotels & Resorts will procure the organic and hydroponically grown vegetables cultivated at Goenka Fresh. The produce will be supplied two to three times a week to Roseate House, Aerocity, and The Roseate New Delhi, and will subsequently be extended to the luxury hospitality's upcoming property at Jewar Airport, once it becomes operational.

The produce includes hydroponically grown tomatoes, peppers, herbs, leafy greens, baby cucumbers, zucchini, butternut pumpkin and other seasonal vegetables. Cultivated in a controlled farming environment, the fresh produce will be supplied directly to Roseate kitchens for use across its culinary offerings.

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on building more responsible, efficient and transparent food systems. Goenka Fresh's hydroponic farming facility uses modern drip irrigation technology to optimize water consumption while supporting nutrient-rich cultivation. The produce is grown without pesticides, enabling a controlled farming process that prioritizes freshness while reducing resource use.

For Roseate Hotels & Resorts, the collaboration will further strengthen the connection between cultivation and consumption. As the collaboration develops, the organizations will explore initiatives under the "Farm to Guest" concept, including curated farm visits, digital storytelling and guest engagement experiences that showcase how fresh produce is cultivated and makes its way from the farm to the plate.

The collaboration builds on the longstanding association between the two organizations through Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University, which has conducted training programmes for personnel from Roseate Hotels & Resorts. Students from the institution have also undertaken internships and secured placement opportunities across Roseate properties, further strengthening the connection between hospitality education and industry.

Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, said, "This collaboration brings together sustainable cultivation, experiential education, and professional hospitality in a meaningful way. We are pleased to see produce grown at Goenka Fresh move from our farm to Roseate kitchens, creating a direct farm-to-guest connection."

"Our collaboration with Goenka Fresh marks an important step in strengthening our commitment to quality, freshness and responsible sourcing. We look forward to building a long-term collaboration that ensures we offer the best to our guests, which elevates their culinary experience to the next level, while supporting sustainable and locally grown produce." said Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts

The collaboration between GD Goenka Group and Roseate Hotels & Resorts brings together education, sustainable agriculture, and hospitality in a model that extends beyond sourcing fresh produce. It creates a visible link between cultivation, culinary practice, and the guest experience while giving students an opportunity to see how food systems operate in a professional hospitality environment.

About GD Goenka Group

GD Goenka Group is a leading name in education, with a vast and growing network of 160+ K-12 schools and 120+ preschools across 18+ states and Union Territories in India. With 13+ years of GD Goenka University, 120+ healthcare academies and over 30 years of experience in education and tourism, the Group brings together a diverse ecosystem of learning, innovation and enterprise. Known for its commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching methodologies and a student-centric approach, it continues to nurture future-ready learners equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. The Group's spirit of innovation extends to Goenka Fresh, its next-generation farming initiative focused on sustainable agriculture and farm-to-fork freshness.

About Roseate Hotels and Resorts

Roseate Hotels & Resorts is a collection of seven hotels across India and the United Kingdom, each a world unto itself, defined by its distinct character, immaculate hospitality and an intuitive attention to detail that is felt rather than announced. From intimate leisure sanctuaries to thoughtfully appointed business hotels, every Roseate property tells its own story through contemporary architecture, bespoke design and exemplary dining. The brand is further distinguished by its signature cafes, wellness, recreational, co-working concepts, and a gourmet collection of quiet renown. As part of its strategic vision, the brand has recently extended its expertise to the management of luxury residences, and will soon announce new hotels across India and Europe, marking the next defining chapter of its growth. Roseate Hotels & Resorts is the hospitality brand of Bird Group, India.

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