PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19: Ahmedabad-based Gohil Group is preparing to enter food retail with G-Farm, a venture focused on traditional food products. The group plans to open its first outlets in Ahmedabad and Surat in the near future and plans to expand to other cities through a franchise model.

G-Farm's planned product range includes authentic organic ghee, jaggery, spices, teas, coffee, green tea and 52 authentic organic products. The stores are being planned to offer a premium shopping environment while keeping products reasonably priced. The group is working on store locations, design and product selection ahead of the launch.

The venture marks a diversification for Gohil Group, which has so far been associated with engine lubricant manufacturing and distribution through its G-Crankz brand. The group operates a manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar and supplies engine oils across several states, as well as in Nepal.

G-Farm will focus on food products that are familiar to Indian households. The move comes as consumers pay greater attention to the ingredients they use and seek to make more informed choices about everyday food. Products such as ghee, jaggery and spices remain part of traditional cooking, while tea and coffee cater to daily consumption.

Jaydipsinh Gohil, chairman and managing director of Gohil Group, said the idea was to bring traditional food products together in a retail format suited to changing shopping preferences.

"People are paying more attention to what they eat and the ingredients they bring into their kitchens. Many traditional food products continue to be part of everyday life, but customers also want convenience, a good shopping experience and affordable prices. With G-Farm, we want to make it easier for people to explore and buy these products in one place," said Gohil.

Following the initial launch in Ahmedabad and Surat, Gohil Group plans to take the franchisee route for expanding across Gujarat and other markets.

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