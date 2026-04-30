Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Launches RISM, a Globally Aligned STEM and Management University Focused on AI, Aerospace and Future-Ready Skills

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: In a decisive move to bridge academia with real-world relevance and future skills, the Gokula Education Foundation (Medical), which manages the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Ramaiah Medical College, and the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital has now partnered with University at Albany, State University of New York, a premier public research university, to launch Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM), a deemed-to-be university in Bangalore. Envisioned as a next-generation STEM and Management institution, RISM will deliver globally benchmarked, industry-aligned education with a strong emphasis on research and real-world application preparing students for a rapidly evolving global landscape. The university will commence its first academic session in August 2026.

Building on over six decades of excellence in education, research, and healthcare, the Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) is extending its experience through RISM, reimagining higher education with a global-first, industry-aligned approach. The university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across the engineering, business, and science disciplines, with the initial programmes including B. Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Engineering, and Electrical Sciences, alongside BBA and MBA programmes. Its academic model is anchored in a co-created curriculum developed with industry and academic partners, integrating interdisciplinary learning, industry-sponsored Centres of Excellence, and hands-on exposure through internships, live projects, and capstone assignments to build real-world capabilities.

At RISM, "Relevance" will be designed into the foundation through an integrated business and management-led approach across programs. Each course will embed real industry exposure from the outset, ensuring learning stays applied and outcome driven. Students will also engage with 'Mentor Professors,' 'Professors of Practice from amongst senior industry leaders embedded within each department in formal faculty roles, a first-of-its-kind model. Complementing this, translational research anchors the university's academic framework, shaping both curriculum design and tangible impact. With this integrated approach, RISM aims to build a learning ecosystem where industry context, academic rigor, and translational research converge seamlessly.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gurucharan Gollerkeri, Executive Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) said, "We are operating in a fast-changing, deeply interconnected global environment where the boundaries between disciplines, industries, and geographies are rapidly dissolving. Traditional education models are no longer sufficient to prepare students for this new reality. With RISM, we are addressing this shift by building an ecosystem that integrates technology, business, and applied learning in a way that mirrors how the real-world functions and is evolving. While job market relevance is critical, our larger focus is on strengthening core knowledge, critical thinking, and learning agility, thereby equipping students not just for the jobs of today, but for an unpredictable future where the ability to continuously learn and adapt will define success."

The School of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence will equip students to operate at the forefront of technological change, building strong foundations in programming, algorithms, and data, with applied exposure to machine learning, automation, and human-robot interaction. The School of Aerospace Engineering will offer a rigorous pathway across aeronautical and astronautical domains, covering flight systems, spacecraft design, satellite technologies, and space exploration. The School of Business will focus on developing analytical, managerial, and strategic capabilities for modern enterprises, with industry-sponsored learning centres on campus enabling early, hands-on engagement with real-world business challenges, including managing tech-entrepreneurship. What differentiates RISM is how these disciplines are brought together within a globally connected, industry-embedded learning ecosystem, anchored in its knowledge partnership with University at Albany. Through year-abroad opportunities, immersive learning formats, and corporate-sponsored Centres of Excellence, students move beyond siloed education to continuously apply cross-disciplinary thinking in the real-world contexts.

Speaking on the launch, University at Albany President Havidan Rodriguez said, "The University at Albany is proud to be entering into a new knowledge partnership with the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management. By harnessing our collective expertise in teaching, research, and industry-aligned approaches to education, RISM, in collaboration with UAlbany, will advance education in key areas like computer science, engineering, business, and nanotechnology. As UAlbany endeavors to educate engaged global citizens, partnerships like these are essential to our success."

The university's main residential campus is being developed in Bengaluru's Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) near Devanahalli, placing it in proximity to key industrial and innovation hubs such as the Aerospace Park, Special Economic Zone, Global Financial District, and the upcoming Foxconn facility. This location is expected to foster strong industry-academia collaboration, particularly across STEM disciplines. RISM will commence academic operations from a transit campus in Yelahanka in August 2026, with the main campus expected to be fully operational by September 2027.

All programmes at RISM will follow a fully residential model designed to enable holistic student development beyond the classroom, including structured sports, cultural engagement, wellness initiatives, leadership development, and entrepreneurship support, creating a well-rounded and immersive learning environment.

About RISM: Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) is a greenfield institution focused on STEM and Management education, conceived as a forward-looking centre for academic excellence. Established by the Ramaiah Group, RISM is designed to serve students seeking high-quality, globally relevant learning experiences. In knowledge partnership with State University of New York at Albany in the United States, the institution offers globally benchmarked programmes that are innovative, industry-driven, and aligned with evolving professional landscapes. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, innovation, global exposure, and deep industry engagement, RISM is committed to developing future-ready graduates equipped with the skills, perspective, and adaptability required in a dynamic global economy.

About the Gokula Education Foundation (Medical): The Gokula Education Foundation (medical) was founded by the late Dr. M. S. Ramaiah, a visionary who was ahead of his time. In 1962, he established one of India's earliest private engineering colleges, laying the foundation for a legacy of quality education and institution building. Today, the Foundation comprises the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, a multi-disciplinary applied sciences university, across its two campuses in Bengaluru, with a vibrant student community of more than 10,000 learners from India and abroad as well as the Ramaiah memorial Hospital, a multi-specialty hospital that is JCI accredited and is in a partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital of the USA. With a strong focus on advancing world-class research in medicine and engineering, the Foundation actively collaborates with leading national and international institutions. Rooted in a commitment to academic excellence and societal impact, the Foundation continues to shape future-ready talent across disciplines through its new deemed-to-be-university, RISM.

Media Contact: Sweta Mohanty | Adfactors PR | 88844 40163| sweta.mohanty@adfactorspr.com

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