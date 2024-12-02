'Good Buy 2024': Dosti Realty's Call to Make Your Homeownership Dreams Come True

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Dosti Realty, a leading brand in the real estate sector recognised for delivering exceptional residential experiences and premium lifestyle projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has announced the "Good Buy 2024" campaign for aspiring homeowners. An ideal way to bid farewell to the year, the Dosti Realty campaign is designed to resonate with the spirit of the year-end, inspiring homebuyers to make meaningful investments that shape their future.

Dosti Realty's "Good Buy 2024" campaign is more than just an invitation--it's a heartfelt call to turn dreams of homeownership into reality. As the year winds down and reflections take centre stage, this initiative offers aspiring homeowners the perfect opportunity to embrace a fresh chapter filled with hope, pride, and joy.

A Goodbye to 2024, A Warm Welcome to Your New Home

With the cleverly crafted tagline, "Book a residence at Dosti. The best way to say Good Buy 2024," the campaign taps into the emotional essence of the season. It's not just about saying goodbye to another year but about welcoming 2025 with a meaningful investment--a place to create cherished memories, celebrate milestones, and build your future.

Your Dream Home, Paired with Heartfelt Offers

Dosti Realty's wide array of under construction projects offers something for everyone, catering to dreams big and small:

* Dosti Eastern Bay, Wadala: Luxury 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences starting at Rs2.74 Cr*, with gold worth Rs18 lakh* to add sparkle to every booking.

* Dosti Mezzo 22, Sion: Chic 2 and 3 BHK homes starting at Rs2.85 Cr*, complemented by a gold gift worth Rs12 lakh* when you book your home.

* Dosti Eden: Scenic 2 and 3 BHK homes starting at Rs1.33 Cr*, gold worth upto 5 lakh* and a 25:25:25:20:5 payment plan option.

* Dosti West County and Dosti Willow, Thane (W): 2 and 3 BHK homes starting at Rs1.27 Cr* including gold gifts.

* Dosti Willow, Thane (W): Uber spacious 2 and 3 BHK homes with premium finishes, starting at Rs1.71 Cr* with irresistible offers.

* Dosti Nest, Balkum, Thane (W): Cosy 1 BHKs starting at Rs58.24 lakh*, along with gold worth Rs5.5 lakh* to make your purchase even sweeter.

* Dosti Greater Thane, Kalher : Smart 1 and 2 BHK homes starting at Rs38.49 lakh*, with zero stamp duty on 1 BHKs and gold worth Rs75,000*.

A Message from the Heart

Anuj Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty, shared, "'Good Buy 2024' is more than a campaign--it's our commitment to helping families start the new year on a high note. Owning a home is a proud milestone, and we aim to make this dream accessible, whether it's upgrading your lifestyle or stepping into homeownership for the first time."

A Home Full of New Beginnings

As you reflect on the past year, think about the moments of joy you've experienced--and the ones yet to come. Imagine you and your future generations celebrating festivals in a home where laughter echoes and love grows. With Dosti Realty's exclusive offers, now is the time to take that leap of faith and begin a journey that fills 2025 with pride, comfort, and unforgettable memories.

Make 2025 Your Year of Possibilities

Dosti Realty's "Good Buy 2024" campaign isn't just about buying a property; it's about investing in a future that feels like home. Let this be the year you turn your aspirations into achievements. Start your new year with the confidence of owning a home you love, surrounded by the people who matter most.

This isn't just a campaign--it's a promise to make your dreams a reality. Will you answer the call?

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 131 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 12.15 mn--sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn.sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 20600+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Eastern Bay - Phase 1, 2 & 3 are registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51900025142, P51900030769 & P51900032067, Dosti Mezzo 22 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51900026976, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 is registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51700033640, P51700033663, P51700049724 & P51700050253, Dosti West County - Phase 4- Dosti Pine is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700025834, Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing A project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700077484, Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing B project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054037, Dosti West County - Dosti Maple - Phase 6 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054424, Dosti West County - Phase 7 - Dosti Willow project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700056278, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015501, Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700032666, Dosti Desire Phase 2 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700049421, DGT - Sector 3A - Cluster 2 - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 are registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700048334, P51700048335, P51700048333 & P51700053095, Dosti Greater Thane - Sector 3A - Cluster 1B - Phase 1, 2 & 3 are registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700053057, P51700053096 & P51700053217 and are available on the website - https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/lease. *T & C apply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)