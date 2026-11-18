NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: GoodFlip, TatvaCare's digital therapeutics platform, today named actor and endurance athlete Milind Soman as its brand ambassador. Soman will represent GoodFlip and its full range of metabolic health programmes, built on a belief he and the brand share: lasting health comes from small things done consistently, not from crash diets or quick fixes.

At 61, Soman has stayed fit in full public view for more than three decades, from an Ironman finish in 2015 to long barefoot runs, by eating simply, moving every day, resting well and paying attention to his body. That is the idea at the heart of GoodFlip.

"For years now, people have kept asking me for the secret, and honestly there isn't one. I eat simple food, move every day, sleep well and challenge myself regularly," said Milind Soman. "What drew me to GoodFlip is that it is built on the same idea: simple habits, a clear framework to follow, and doctors who help reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases."

"Milind has lived this way for thirty years, one day at a time," said Manoj Balaji, CEO, TatvaCare. "That is the message we want every Indian to hear. Metabolic health is not about a target weight. It is about consistency, and GoodFlip exists to make consistency easier to keep."

Treating the root, not the symptoms

India is facing a metabolic health crisis. More than 100 million Indians live with diabetes, and another 136 million have prediabetes (ICMR-INDIAB, 2023). Fatty liver, hypertension and PCOS are rising alongside it, often in the same patients and often years before diagnosis. Yet these conditions are still treated one at a time, by different specialists, with progress judged on a single number. They share a common root in metabolic dysfunction, and GoodFlip was built to treat that root.

GoodFlip approaches metabolic health as one system, not four separate diseases. Its doctor-led programmes are built around EM3, a clinical framework of four pillars: Eat, Move, Mind and Measure.

Each member is supported by a care team of doctors, nutritionists, and exercise and habit coaches, matched to their condition and needs. Progress is tracked through GoodFlip's MetScore (Metabolic Score), which reads glycaemic control, body fat, muscle mass and liver health together. HbA1c remains the anchor, but it is no longer the only judge of whether a patient is getting better.

The approach is backed by evidence from Indian patients. In GoodFlip's published GLIDE study, participants in its diabetes programme recorded an average 11.9% reduction in HbA1c over twelve weeks, with adherence above 80%. A second study, RESET, published in the World Journal of Hepatology, applied the same approach to fatty liver. Today, GoodFlip has touched more than 50,000 lives.

Prevention starts with consistency

Metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver develop gradually, shaped by everyday choices around food, activity, sleep and stress. Action can begin well before a diagnosis. EM3 brings prevention and ongoing care together, pairing clinical guidance and personalised coaching with measurable progress, so people can spot early warning signs and build lasting routines rather than rely on short-term fixes. For Soman, the belief is simple: small choices, repeated daily, add up over time. Through this partnership, GoodFlip aims to make that approach more accessible and encourage people to take charge of their health early.

Arc: Bringing EM3 into everyday life

GoodFlip will extend EM3 into everyday life with Arc, a smart ring designed to be worn day and night. Arc tracks sleep, energy and stress around the clock, giving members a daily view of their body alongside the glucose data, body composition and lab results already at the heart of GoodFlip's programmes. Its readings are interpreted through programmes developed and studied in Indian patients, making Arc a ring built for Indian bodies.

Arc works with KAIRA, GoodFlip's AI agent, which turns the ring's data into personalised daily guidance and adjusts each member's plan to the day they are actually having. Every signal feeds into MetScore, so progress is visible over time. Arc is expected to launch in early 2027.

About GoodFlip

GoodFlip is TatvaCare's doctor-led, AI-enabled digital therapeutics platform for metabolic conditions, including diabetes, fatty liver, lifestyle-related hypertension and PCOS. It brings together personalised care programmes, coaching, supplements, diagnostics and connected devices such as a body composition analyser (BCA) and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). Members are supported by KAIRA, GoodFlip's AI agent, which offers personalised health insights and helps them log meals and daily habits. Their progress is tracked through MetScore (Metabolic Score), a single measure of metabolic health. GoodFlip's programmes are backed by two published clinical studies, GLIDE and RESET, and have touched more than 50,000 lives.

About TatvaCare

TatvaCare is a Bengaluru-based health technology company that turns episodic treatment into continuous care for doctors and for patients. Its products, including TatvaPractice and GoodFlip, reach more than 10,000 doctors across 200+ cities and have powered over 25 lakh digital prescriptions and touched 50k+ lives through GoodFlip. TatvaCare is ABDM certified.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)