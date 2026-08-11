Gopal Rathi, Founder, Anchor Realty NRI, on Why NRIs Are Prioritising Control Over Ownership in Indian Real Estate

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 11: For decades, Indian real estate has remained a preferred investment for the global Indian diaspora, serving as both an emotional anchor and a long-term financial asset. However, as overseas families become increasingly global and geographically dispersed, many NRIs are recognising the limitations of informal property management arrangements, leading them to seek greater transparency, accountability and professional oversight.

Traditionally, property ownership among the Indian diaspora has been driven by emotional ties, retirement planning and wealth creation. However, changing family dynamics, geographical distance and increasing asset values have highlighted the limitations of informal property management arrangements, prompting many NRIs to reassess how their assets are managed.

According to Anchor Realty NRI, today's globally connected professionals expect the same level of visibility and accountability from their Indian property investments as they do from their financial portfolios overseas. This shift is driving demand for structured property management solutions that offer legal oversight, financial transparency and efficient decision making.

The company identifies four key dimensions that define effective property ownership for NRIs:

- Operational Control: Ensuring owners retain decision-making authority despite living overseas.

- Legal Ownership: Maintaining clear titles, updated documentation and legally compliant records.

- Financial Transparency: Providing predictable rental income, documented transactions and complete visibility into property finances.

- Succession Readiness: Minimising future family disputes through proper planning and documentation.

As cross-border property ownership becomes increasingly common, industry experts believe these aspects are becoming as important as location, appreciation potential and rental yields.

Commenting on the evolving trend, Gopal Rathi, Founder, Anchor Realty NRI, said:

"For years, owning property in India gave NRIs emotional comfort and financial security. Today, expectations have evolved. Property owners want complete visibility into how their assets are managed, how decisions are made and whether their long-term interests are protected. Ownership without control creates uncertainty, and we're seeing more NRIs actively seek structured systems that provide transparency, accountability and peace of mind."

He further added:

"The future of NRI property ownership isn't just about acquiring assets--it's about ensuring those assets remain legally secure, financially productive and easy to manage across generations. NRIs increasingly require structured systems that transform paper ownership into genuine control, irrespective of where they live."

With global mobility increasing and younger generations of NRIs taking a more active role in managing family assets, the need for professional, technology-enabled property management is expected to grow further.

Anchor Realty NRI has developed frameworks and advisory services that help overseas Indians assess and strengthen their control across legal, financial, operational and succession aspects of property ownership, enabling them to manage Indian real estate with greater confidence.

For more information, visit https://nri.anchorrealtysolution.com.>

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