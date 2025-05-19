Gopal's 56 Opens Master Franchise Doors: A Rare Business Opportunity to Lead a Statewide F & B Revolution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: Gopal's 56, the iconic Indian brand known for its Ayurvedic, vegan, and zero-sugar frozen desserts, has announced a major expansion move by offering Master Franchise rights for one full Indian state--a strategic step that marks a significant milestone in the brand's nationwide growth journey.

With a 40-year legacy of innovation and trust, Gopal's 56 is inviting seasoned entrepreneurs, hospitality investors, and food retail operators to partner and lead the brand's presence in new regions.

"This is not just a franchise--it's an invitation to become a change-maker in the food and wellness space," said Dr. Gaurav Goyal, MD & CEO of Gopal's 56. "We're offering exclusive rights, deep operational support, and a chance to scale with a globally recognized Indian brand."

A Brand with Global Recognition

From humble beginnings in Delhi to international success in California and Ontario, Gopal's 56 has carved a niche with:

Fiber-infused, zero-calorie ice creams

Probiotic shakes

Vegan Ayurvedic blends like Charanamrit, Tom & Jerry, and Love Potion

The brand was recently featured on Shark Tank India with a Rs300 crore pitch--the highest ask in the show's history--and has earned praise from the UK Parliament and UAE wellness forums for redefining indulgence.

Master Franchise Rights: What's on Offer?

The Master Franchise opportunity gives the partner:

Exclusive rights to develop the brand across an entire state

Control over outlet development, sub-franchising, and state-level branding

Full support in training, R & D, supply chain, marketing, and operations

Investment & Expectations

Required Investment: Rs1.5 to Rs2.5 Crores (based on state potential)

Ideal Partner Profile: Regional players in food retail, established entrepreneurs, or business houses with a focus on quality and scalability

The Call for Visionary Partners

"We are seeking a partner, not just an investor. Someone who shares our passion for food innovation, tradition, and wellness," adds Dr. Goyal.

With increasing consumer demand for functional and guilt-free indulgences, this opportunity comes at a time when the Indian F & B sector is poised for a health-centric transformation.

Contact Details for Franchise Interest

Email: gauravgoyal@gopals56.org

Phone: +91 82875 39577

Website: www.gopals56.in

A once-in-a-decade opportunity is here.

Gopal's 56 invites you to be the face of their state-wide revolution in flavor and wellness.

Because at Gopal's 56 -- tradition isn't just preserved, it's reinvented.

