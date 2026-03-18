Government of Assam Signs MoU with BillMart to Enable Earned Salary Advance and Salary-Linked Credit for Government Employees

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17: In a major step toward enhancing financial inclusion and employee welfare, the Government of Assam has launched the Earned Salary Advance (ESA) and Salary-Linked Credit (SLC) facility for approximately 5 lakh state government employees through a secure digital financial platform.

The initiative has been introduced to provide government employees with timely access to formal credit, enabling them to manage short-term financial needs in a transparent and responsible manner while reducing dependence on high-cost informal borrowing channels.

As part of the implementation of this initiative, the Government of Assam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BillMart on 15th March at 2 pm, which will provide and facilitate the Earned Salary Advance and Salary-Linked Credit services for eligible government employees through a seamless digital process.

The scheme reflects the vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to leverage digital platforms and financial innovation to strengthen employee welfare and expand access to responsible credit across the state.

The MoU for the implementation of the initiative was signed, in the presence of senior leadership of the Government of Assam, including:

- Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, Hon'ble Minister for Environment & Forest

- Shri Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam

- Shri Jayant Narlikar, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department

- Shri Virendra Mittal, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department

Soon after the launch, the initiative witnessed encouraging early adoption. In a social media post, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the strong response to the scheme, noting that within the first 12 hours of launch, 120 beneficiaries had availed the facility with nearly ₹90 lakh in credit facilitated.

The Chief Minister further stated in the post:

"The facility is being delivered through FinAssam, Assam's digital financial platform enabling fast, paperless and transparent credit access for government employees."

Under the program, eligible employees can access a portion of their earned salary before the regular payday through Earned Salary Advance, while also having the option to avail Salary-Linked Credit with simplified approval processes and repayment structures aligned with payroll systems.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Doshi, Co-founder & COO, BillMart, said:

"We are honored to support the Government of Assam in enabling responsible and technology-driven financial access for government employees. Through BillMart, employees can access earned salary advances and salary-linked credit in a seamless, transparent, and secure manner."

The financial services under the initiative are being enabled through BillMart along with its financing partner, FYNX Capital, supporting responsible credit access for eligible employees.

The launch of the ESA and Salary-Linked Credit program marks an important step toward modernizing employee financial services and strengthening access to formal credit for government employees across Assam.

Photo Caption

Mr. Sandeep Doshi, Co-founder & COO, BillMart (left) exchanging the MoU with Shri Ajit Das, AFS, Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Assam (right), in the presence of:

Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, Hon'ble Minister, Environment & Forest, Assam

Shri Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam

Shri Jayant Narlikar, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department

Shri Virendra Mittal, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department

About BillMart

BillMart is a digital financial marketplace and technology platform that enables innovative credit solutions such as supply chain finance, earned wage access, and salary-linked lending through partnerships with financial institutions.

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