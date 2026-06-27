Government of Tripura to Host Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: The Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, under the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, will host the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026 a three-day international exhibition from 27 to 29 June 2026 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. Timed to coincide with International Pineapple Day on 27 June, the festival brings together farmers, policymakers, buyers, and delegates from India and abroad to spotlight Tripura's world-renowned Queen Pineapple and the state's broader agricultural and cultural identity.

The event has drawn participation from senior dignitaries, including the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, the Chief Minister of Delhi, the Minister of State for DoNER, the Chief Minister of Tripura, and the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Tripura. Five pineapple farmers from Tripura will be felicitated during the festival, and 25 stalls from across the state will participate.

"Tripura's Queen Pineapple has always been special and our farmers have known this for generations. What we are doing now is simply making sure the rest of the world knows it too. This festival is our way of building real, lasting connections between our farmers and the global market. When a farmer from Tripura sees his produce being appreciated by a buyer from another country, that is the moment we are working towards. Under the guidance of our Chief Minister and Prime Minister Modi's vision of Vocal for Local, we are taking this step with full confidence. I would like every visitor, every buyer, and every partner at this festival to go back not just with our pineapple, but with a genuine interest in Tripura's agricultural future. That is what this festival means to us."

- Shri Ratan Lal Nath, Hon'ble Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister, Government of Tripura

The Queen Pineapple: A GI-Tagged Legacy

Tripura cultivates two primary varieties of pineapple Queen and Kew. In 2014, the Queen Pineapple received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, recognising its distinct origin and superior quality. Rich in Vitamins A, B, and C, and notable for a sweetness level of 13 to 17.2° Brix, the Queen Pineapple is grown across approximately 12,000 hectares in the state. Annual production stands at nearly 1.78 lakh metric tonnes, with 70 to 75 per cent of growers belonging to tribal communities making it as much a social story as an agricultural one.

Mission Queen Pineapple: A ₹236 Crore Commitment

On 27 May 2026, in the presence of Union DoNER Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, the Government of Tripura launched Mission Queen Pineapple Tripura, a ₹236 crore project aimed at expanding cultivation from 12,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares over three years. The mission proposes the development of 10 Pack Houses, Ripening Chambers, 20 Refrigerated Transport Vehicles, GI Labelling Machines, and FSSAI-compliant food safety infrastructure to create a robust farm-to-market supply chain.

Bromelain: Turning Stems into Revenue

Beyond the fruit itself, Tripura is looking at a high-value pharmaceutical opportunity. Bromelain, an enzyme extracted from pineapple stems and fruits commands ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per kilogram in global markets. The state government plans to establish two bromelain extraction plants, one at the Agartala Industrial Growth Centre and another in Gomati district. Each plant is expected to produce 5,000 to 6,000 kilograms of bromelain powder annually, with projected revenues of ₹12 crore to ₹18 crore per year.

Value Addition and Women-Led Enterprise

The government is also investing in pineapple-based value-added products including jam, candy, dehydrated rings, juice, squash, vinegar, chutney, sauces, and cream-based products. Women Self Help Groups in tribal areas will be trained to lead this segment, which has the potential to generate annual revenues of ₹45 crore to ₹55 crore.

Pineapple Fibre: Where Agriculture Meets Luxury

Fibre extracted from pineapple leaves has found demand in luxury fashion, home decor, and sustainable packaging globally valued for its durability and natural sheen. Raw pineapple fibre currently fetches ₹80 to ₹120 per kilogram, with processed fibre commanding ₹200 to ₹400 per kilogram. This segment alone is estimated to generate ₹40 crore to ₹60 crore annually within the next three years.

The Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026 is open to media, trade buyers, and the public. Entry is free.

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