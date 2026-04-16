Govind Kripa Infratech Enters Hospitality Sector Through Strategic Alliance with OPO Hotels

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Govind Kripa Infratech Private Limited, a subsidiary of Globe International Carriers Limited, has announced its strategic entry into the hospitality sector through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with OPO Hotels & Resorts, a fast-growing hotel operator with a strong footprint in India's premium and upscale hospitality segment.

Under the MOU, OPO Hotels will operate and manage an upcoming upscale hotel under the brand "OPO Premier Marvel", located at Ajmer Road, Mahindra World City SEZ, Jaipur--one of Rajasthan's most prominent industrial and business hubs.

The proposed hotel is expected to feature approximately 56 well-appointed rooms along with modern amenities, such as restaurant, library, banquet and boardrooms, gym, spa, and swimming pool. The property is designed to serve the needs of business travellers, corporate clients, and long-stay guests. The property's strategic location offers strong connectivity via the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway and proximity to Jaipur International Airport, positioning the property to benefit from sustained corporate and industrial demand.

Strategic Rationale

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Govind Kripa Infratech's growth strategy, enabling diversification into a high-potential sector while leveraging the operational expertise and brand strength of OPO Hotels. Commenting on the development, a spokesperson of Govind Kripa Infratech Private Limited said, "This association with OPO Hotels marks our formal foray into the hospitality sector. With a strong location, a scalable brand, and an experienced operating partner, we believe this project is well-positioned to generate long-term value while strengthening our overall business portfolio. We see hospitality as a complementary growth avenue and are keenly evaluating more such opportunities aligned to our long-term strategy of diversification, asset optimisation, and value creation."

OPO Hotels & Resorts brings deep experience in hotel operations, brand management, marketing, and technology-enabled distribution across India. The collaboration is structured as a hotel management and business collaboration arrangement, with detailed agreements to be executed in line with the MOU.

The initiative is expected to:

* Expand Govind Kripa Infratech Private Limited's business portfolio into branded hospitality assets

* Capitalise on rising demand for quality accommodation in industrial and SEZ corridors

* Establish a scalable platform for future hospitality-led growth

* Deliver long-term, sustainable value to shareholders beginning from the current financial year

Further announcements and updates will be shared as the project progresses.

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