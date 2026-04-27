Grand Conclusion of Sansad Jan Udhyam Sports & Cultural Mahotsav 2026 in Gaya Over 10,000 Participants Showcase Talent

India PR Distribution

Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 27: The Sansad Jan Udhyam Sports & Cultural Mahotsav 2026, organized under the guidance of Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, concluded on a grand and inspiring note today at Gandhi Maidan, Gaya. Held from April 20 to April 25, the six-day mega event successfully brought together sports, culture, and entrepreneurship, creating a vibrant platform for youth engagement and community development.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Mahotsav was that no participation fee was charged from any participant. The initiative was designed to ensure equal opportunity for talented youth from all sections of society, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. By removing financial barriers, the Mahotsav enabled thousands of young individuals to participate and showcase their abilities, reinforcing the true spirit of inclusivity and sportsmanship.

The event witnessed participation of over 10,000 individuals, reflecting strong enthusiasm among youth across the region. Out of these, approximately 3,000 participants were shortlisted to compete across 13 different sporting disciplines, making it one of the largest grassroots sporting platforms in the area. The scale of participation stands as a testament to the immense sporting talent present in Gaya and nearby districts.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, Hon'ble MP Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasized the importance of sports in shaping the future of youth. He highlighted that sports play a vital role in building discipline, teamwork, confidence, and leadership qualities. He further noted that such initiatives help channel the energy of young individuals into constructive and nation-building activities.

In a major announcement, Shri Manjhi declared that 20,000 sports kits will be distributed among deserving and talented children across Prakhand (block), Panchayat, and Vidhan Sabha levels. This initiative aims to strengthen grassroots sports infrastructure and ensure that no talented child is deprived of opportunities due to lack of resources. It is expected to significantly boost sports participation in rural and semi-urban regions.

The Mahotsav also featured a well-organized MSME Meet and Exhibition, which provided a valuable platform for local entrepreneurs, artisans, self-help groups, and startups. Participants showcased a wide range of products and services, gaining exposure and networking opportunities. The initiative is expected to contribute to employment generation and economic growth, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening local enterprise ecosystems.

The successful execution of this large-scale event was made possible with the generous support of its esteemed sponsors. State Bank of India (SBI) proudly came forward as the Platinum Sponsor, playing a leading role in enabling the organization of this grand Mahotsav. The Rural Sports & Youth Training Initiative is proudly supported by National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, fostering grassroots sports and youth empowerment. Other key sponsors, including Union Bank of India and NTPC Limited, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Bank of India, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Canara Bank, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Coal India Limited, Coir Board, Gas Authority of India Limited(GAIL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited(GRSE), IDBI Bank, Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited(IREDA),Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC), Munitions India Limited(MIL), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), NBCC (India) Limited, NHPC Limited, National Stock Exchange (NSE), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) , Power Finance Corporation Limited, RailTel Corporation of India Limited, REC Limited (REC), Small Industries Development Bank of India(SIDBI), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India (CBI) also extended significant support towards the successful conduct of the event. Their collective contribution reflects a strong commitment towards youth empowerment, sports promotion, and community development.

Hon'ble MP Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi extended heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors and partner organizations, acknowledging that their support was instrumental in ensuring the smooth execution and high standards of the event.

Special appreciation was also extended to the organizing committee, volunteers, and coordinators who came from different parts of the country and worked tirelessly to make the Mahotsav a grand success. Their dedication and teamwork transformed the event into a benchmark initiative for the region.

Looking ahead, it was also announced that an even larger sports tournament will be organized in December-January, aiming to expand participation and provide an even bigger platform for emerging talent. This forward-looking initiative underscores a sustained commitment to promoting sports culture and empowering youth.

The Sansad Jan Udhyam Sports & Cultural Mahotsav 2026 has emerged not merely as an event but as a movement fostering unity, opportunity, and positive transformation. It stands as a powerful example of how inclusive initiatives can unlock grassroots potential and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

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