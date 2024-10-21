Grand Premiere of STAGE OTT's Spectacular Film "Videshi Bahu" in Hisar

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 21: STAGE OTT platform marked its 5th anniversary with a grand premiere of the new web-series Videshi Bahu, held in a spectacular fashion at Suncity Theatre, Hisar. The star cast, along with the director Mohit Bharti, made an energetic entry into the premiere event with the beats of traditional Haryanvi dhol. The stars also interacted with the press during the event. The film's script, written by screenwriter Indrajeet, promises a unique blend of Haryanvi culture and humor. Videshi Bahu, now streaming on the STAGE OTT platform, showcases Naveen Naru in the lead role as Azad, while Russian-origin Irina plays the title character of Videshi Bahu.

The film, released on a Haryanvi OTT platform STAGE, is said to rival Bollywood productions, with Irina working hard to master the Haryanvi dialect--a first for a foreign actress in lead role on STAGE platform.

The story of Videshi Bahu begins with the entry of a foreign daughter-in-law into a traditional Haryanvi household, leading to family conflicts. The film evolves through various emotions, from tears to laughter, all the way to its conclusion. It offers a rib-tickling comedy experience, making it perfect for family viewing. The film features numerous renowned Haryanvi actors. Rajkumar Dhankhar plays the role of the elder brother, Archana Suhasini takes on the role of the Bhua, and experienced actor Rambir Aryan adds a humorous touch to the narrative.

In the film, the protagonist Azad, played by Naveen Naru, has a father, Sher Singh, who is fiercely opposed to anything British, including Western products. He refuses to allow any Western items into his home. The storyline takes an intriguing turn when Azad, his younger son brings home a Videshi Bahu, and her presence becomes a source of tension. As the story progresses, Videshi Bahu captivates the audience with its humorous Haryanvi dialogues. STAGE OTT has a history of delivering superhit family-oriented films, and with Videshi Bahu, they once again bring a new and engaging story to the audience. The film explores how Videshi Bahu adjusts in a Haryanvi household, what changes her arrival brings, and how the cultural clash unfolds. It promises to resonate with viewers, offering a rich blend of family dynamics and cultural nuances.

The film's grand premiere at Suncity Theatre in Hisar put an end to the long wait for fans, who were eagerly anticipating its release. The entire team has worked tirelessly to present Haryana with a unique cinematic experience. The event was graced by the film's lead actors, Naveen Naru and Irina. Naveen Naru, who plays Azad, expressed that this film would be a milestone in his career. He commended the efforts of director Mohit Bharti and his team, emphasizing his dedication to delivering an exceptional performance.

For STAGE, the event for Videshi Bahu became a memorable celebration. Alongside this premiere, STAGE has continuously delivered quality, family-friendly content over its five-year journey in Haryana. The anniversary of STAGE's success will be celebrated on November 1, 2024. Over the past five years, STAGE has proudly represented Haryana's culture on a global stage, creating premium content in the Haryanvi dialect. With over 300+ hours of content, STAGE has carved out a unique identity in the regional OTT space, offering a platform that blends entertainment, culture, and celebration.

STAGE OTT's mission is to bring regional dialects and cultures to the forefront, producing exceptional content in the Haryanvi dialect. The premiere of Videshi Bahu was attended by actors Naveen Naru, Irina, director-producer Mohit Bharti, actors Rajkumar Dhankhar, Rambir Aryan, Archana Suhasini, along with Jogendra Kundu, theater artist Manish Joshi, Atul Langaya, and STAGE brand marketing head Kunal Kumaravat, along with Ramesh Verma, Suman Dahiya, Sakshi, Gaurav Sharma, Pravesh Rajput, Ajay Sarewa, Arun Bharadwaj, and STAGE family.

