PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: When GRASA Millets & Foods Pvt. Ltd. -- India's first food-led metabolic recovery system, built on the science of millets, fermentation, and gut health -- walked onto the stage at Bharat Mandapam to receive the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026: Emerging Health Tech & Nutrition Innovation Startup of the Year, it marked the public emergence of something far larger than one company's achievement. GRASA, the precision nutrition arm of MediCAPS, has been incubated within IDC India -- Innovation Development Council -- led by Chairman Dr. Arun Chaudhary -- through its flagship startup incubation ecosystem, COSMINNOX. Its clinical outcomes and food science have since been studied and documented by scholars of IDCIJST -- IDC India's peer-reviewed International Journal of Science and Technology -- with findings accessible at idcijst.com. The award, presented by actress and Member of Parliament Smt. Kangana Ranaut, was not just recognition of a startup. It was validation of an entire ecosystem.

The Problem at the Centre

Seven in ten urban Indians over 35 are metabolically compromised -- sluggish gut, unstable blood sugar, disrupted hormones, depleted energy. They consult doctors, follow advice, invest in supplements. Nothing shifts at the root. The reason is structural: daily food is biologically incompatible with human metabolism. Refined carbohydrates, zero fermentation, depleted fibre -- a food supply built for shelf life, not human biology.

GRASA was built to close that gap.

Not a Product. A Protocol.

GRASA engineers everyday food -- Protein Millet Flour, Fermented Sourdough Bread, Fermented Choco-Chip Cookies -- through a 72-hour natural fermentation process that breaks anti-nutrients, restores gut microbiome, stabilises glucose response, and reduces chronic inflammation. The science is deliberate: fermented millets, when consumed daily, function as slow, compounding medicine. No pills. No powders. No deprivation.

The outcomes are documented: 500+ clients across Delhi NCR, with 87% reporting measurable improvement in energy and digestion within 30 days. Conditions addressed include PCOS, pre-diabetes, fatty liver, chronic gut dysfunction, and hormonal imbalance. As the precision nutrition arm of MediCAPS, each client is profiled through a 12-point metabolic screener and assigned to a condition-specific programme -- Gut Correction, Glycaemic Recovery, Hormonal Support, or Metabolic Reset -- designed and monitored by qualified nutritionists.

"This is not wellness. This is clinical nutrition delivered through daily food," said Ms. Deepti Anand, Director & Co-Founder, GRASA. "We close the gap between what a doctor prescribes and what a person eats every day -- because that is where metabolic disease lives."

IDC India and COSMINNOX: The Ecosystem That Shaped GRASA

GRASA did not emerge in isolation. It was incubated and scaled within IDC India -- Innovation Development Council, chaired by Dr. Arun Chaudhary, through its startup incubation ecosystem COSMINNOX -- India's Founder Operating System. COSMINNOX gave GRASA what most early-stage startups never access: a structured founder journey through the SANDBOX platform, a credibility engine documenting milestones for investors and partners, a peer network of founders and mentors, and -- through IDCIJST -- a formal academic pathway to validate its science.

GRASA is also the flagship proof of concept within COSMINNOX's Founder Health Stack, the platform's most differentiated layer, which treats metabolic health as a business variable, not a lifestyle afterthought. Under Dr. Arun Chaudhary's leadership, IDC India Innovation Development Council does not simply house startups -- it builds the clinical, academic, and community systems within which founders create solutions that endure.

IDCIJST: Where the Science Gets Published

What distinguishes this ecosystem is its commitment to peer-reviewed knowledge. The Innovation Development Council's International Journal of Science and Technology (IDCIJST), published under IDC India, has documented the clinical nutrition science underpinning GRASA's protocols -- making the research openly accessible at idcijst.com. With an international editorial board spanning management, engineering, health sciences, and emerging technologies, IDCIJST ensures that what GRASA's founders practise in kitchens and clinics is studied, validated, and preserved in the academic record.

What This Award Signals for India

The Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is recognition not just of GRASA, but of a model -- one where food science, clinical nutrition, startup incubation, and academic research reinforce each other rather than operate in silos. What GRASA, MediCAPS, IDC India, COSMINNOX, and IDCIJST are building together is a complete answer to India's deepening metabolic health crisis: a food system that heals, an incubation ecosystem that validates founders, a platform that tracks real journeys, and a journal that turns clinical outcomes into durable knowledge.

The award was received at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The work continues at GL-7, Ashoka Estate, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi -- 110001.

GRASA Millets & Foods Pvt. Ltd. | grasamillets.com | support@grasafoods.com | +91 98702 63399

IDC India -- Innovation Development Council | Chaired by Dr. Arun Chaudhary | idcindia.net |

COSMINNOX -- India's Founder Operating System | cosminnox.com

IDCIJST -- IDC India's International Journal of Science & Technology | idcijst.com

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