GreenEx Environmental Hosts India's First EPD Conference 2026, Uniting Policymakers and Experts for Sustainable Manufacturing

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: GreenEx Environmental today hosted India's 1st EPD Conference 2026 at Taj Lands' End, Bandra West, Mumbai, bringing together policymakers, regulators, international EPD programme operators, sustainability experts, and leading Indian and multinational manufacturing companies for a significant dialogue on the future of environmental transparency and sustainable manufacturing.

The conference focused on the growing importance of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and how credible, science-based environmental data can help industries respond to evolving global sustainability standards. Discussions throughout the day explored the role of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Product Carbon Footprint (PCF), and EPDs in enabling businesses to measure, verify, and communicate the environmental impact of their products more transparently.

A High-Level Gathering of Policymakers, Global Experts, and Industry Leaders

The conference witnessed the presence of prominent government, regulatory, and industry leaders, including:

- Shri Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam, Chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)

- Representative, Royal Norwegian Consulate General

- Hon'ble Padma Shri Dr. Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI)

- Mrs. Arati Bhosale-Ahiwale, Managing Director, GreenEx Environmental Pvt. Ltd.

- Hon'ble Mr. Sagar Ahiwale, Managing Director, Green Solution Industries Pvt. Ltd.

- Hon'ble Mr. Hakon Hauan, CEO, EPD-NORGE and President & CEO, CEO Platform, Norway

- Hon'ble Mr. Prashant Gaikwad, Green Solution Group of Companies

The event brought together international EPD Programme Operators and sustainability leaders, along with representatives from Norway, global industry bodies, and India's regulatory ecosystem, including stakeholders from MPCB, BIS, and NITI Aayog. Senior representatives from leading Indian and multinational manufacturing companies also participated in the discussions.

The gathering provided an important platform for stakeholders across the ecosystem to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging global practices, and explore opportunities to accelerate the adoption of EPDs in India.

Voices from the Conference

"Environmental Product Declarations can play an important role in helping Indian industry build greater trust through credible and transparent environmental data. Platforms such as this conference can help strengthen collaboration between regulators, industry, and global sustainability stakeholders, while encouraging businesses to adopt measurable environmental practices."- Shri Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam, Chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)

"India's first EPD Conference is an important step towards bringing environmental transparency into the mainstream of sustainable manufacturing. By combining Life Cycle Assessment, credible data, and internationally aligned EPD practices, Indian businesses can make their sustainability efforts more measurable, transparent, and globally relevant."- Mrs. Arati Bhosale-Ahiwale, Managing Director, GreenEx Environmental Pvt. Ltd.

"The EPD ecosystem gives industry an opportunity to move beyond sustainability commitments and demonstrate measurable environmental performance. Bringing global experts, programme operators, and Indian stakeholders together is an important step towards making verified environmental information more accessible and actionable for businesses."- Mr. Sagar Ahiwale, Managing Director, Green Solution Industries Pvt. Ltd.

From Global Standards to Industry Applications

The conference opened with the inaugural session, "From Transparency to Transformation: The Global Evolution of EPDs," setting the context for the growing relevance of environmental product transparency in global markets. The programme covered the fundamentals of EPDs and international standards, followed by discussions on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Product Carbon Footprint (PCF), and the role of EPDs in supporting more informed and credible sustainability decisions.

A key focus of the conference was understanding the complete EPD journey - from LCA modelling and data collection to verification and publication through recognised global programme operators. Experts also examined the challenges faced by Indian businesses and explored opportunities for stronger collaboration between industry, regulators, programme operators, and sustainability professionals.

The conference brought an important international perspective through the participation of EPD-Norge/EPD Global and other global EPD stakeholders, offering Indian businesses valuable insights into international developments and evolving expectations around environmental product transparency.

Moving from Sustainability Commitments to Measurable Action

The second half of the conference focused on practical implementation and the growing need to translate sustainability commitments into measurable action. Sessions covered EPD verification, technology-enabled EPDs, and considerations around selecting appropriate EPD programmes for Indian industries.

A dedicated panel discussion on "EPD Publication Strategy - Trust, Technology, and Programme Selection" brought together experts from verification, sustainability, manufacturing, and EPD platforms to discuss how businesses can develop credible, robust, and internationally relevant environmental declarations.

The conference also featured industry case studies on EPDs in practice, demonstrating how businesses can move towards measurable, verified, and transparent environmental information across product value chains.

As global markets increasingly place greater emphasis on credible environmental data and transparency, India's 1st EPD Conference 2026 marked an important step in creating greater awareness and dialogue around EPD adoption in the country. The conference served as a platform for Indian industry to better understand, adopt, and scale EPD practices while aligning with evolving international sustainability expectations.

Bubble Communication, the communication partner for GreenEx Environmental, facilitated media outreach and communications for India's 1st EPD Conference 2026, helping bring greater visibility to the conversations around environmental transparency, sustainable manufacturing, and the growing relevance of EPDs in India.

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