GREMI City Campus at Million Minds Tech City Unveils Vision for India's First Dedicated Real Estate University

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI), Gujarat's first AICTE-approved institution exclusively focused on the real estate sector, today inaugurated its City Campus at Million Minds Tech City, Ahmedabad. Backed by an initial investment of Rs. 500 crore, GREMI will admit its Founding Cohort of 70 students from August 2026, marking the formal beginning of structured, degree-linked real estate education in India.

The launch of the campus marks a significant step in GREMI's journey to establish a formal, industry-aligned academic home for real estate education in India, supported by Ganesh Housing Limited and grounded in the recognition that balanced urban development is only possible when town planning is supported by structured education and modern thinking.

The inauguration, held alongside the Phase 1 launch of Million Minds Tech City, reflects the intentional integration of education, employment and innovation within the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar growth corridor. GREMI's City Campus will serve as a live learning environment -- connecting students directly with the built-environment industry -- while its long-term vision of a 100-acre dedicated university campus, for which a Deemed University application has already been submitted to the UGC, positions India's real estate sector on the path to having its own world-class academic home. An application for GREMI to transform into a Deemed University under distinct category has already been submitted to the UGC.

The launch brought together a convergence that is rare in Indian education -- a sector-specific institution, co-located within a live employment district, backed by committed long-term capital, and supported at the highest levels of government. Addressing the industry and education leaders Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, reiterated the commitment of Central and State Governments towards quality housing, urban development, quality infrastructure and holistic approach to real estate development and management. The public unveiling of GREMI's long-term vision: a 100-acre integrated teaching, research and residential university campus in Ahmedabad, with initial investment of Rs 500 Crores marks the beginning of a world-class centre of excellence exclusively for the built-environment sector.

Speaking at the launch event, Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, said, "Gujarat has already established itself as one of India's strongest industrial growth engines, and now the state is moving decisively towards becoming a global hub for technology, innovation and high-skilled services. Projects like Million Minds Tech City will not only create world-class infrastructure and employment opportunities but will also position Ahmedabad alongside the country's leading technology destinations. Equally important is the launch of GREMI City Campus, which reflects the need to build strong industry-linked talent and knowledge ecosystems that can support Gujarat's next phase of growth in technology, real estate, infrastructure and innovation-led sectors."

Commenting on the development, Mr. Shekhar Patel, MD & CEO, Ganesh Housing Limited and Chairman, Governing Council, GREMI said, "India is urbanising at a scale and speed that has few parallels in history, and the expectations from that urban development are far more nuanced and future-focused than ever before. That scale demands a different kind of professional -- one who understands not just how to construct, but how to plan, finance, govern and sustain the urban environments we are creating. GREMI exists to produce that professional. Our commitment to the Ganesh Foundation is a reflection of how seriously we take that responsibility -- because the institutions we build today will determine the quality of the cities we live in tomorrow."

Adding perspective on the institute's vision, Dr. Anil Kashyap, Director General and CEO, GREMI, said, "Our goal is not just to produce industry-ready talent, but to contribute to research, policy dialogue and innovation in the built environment discipline."

The main campus, once completed, is set to accommodate over 2,000 students in a fully integrated academic ecosystem offering postgraduate education and advanced professional learning across real estate development and finance, construction technology and project management, urban planning and infrastructure, housing and policy studies, sustainability and green development, smart cities and future urban systems, real estate law and governance, and technology integration in the built environment.

GREMI's flagship Postgraduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) in Real Estate Development and Management will continue to anchor its academic offerings, with the Founding Cohort of 2026 comprising approximately 70 students already admitted for the August 2026 start. GREMI's ambition is to position real estate education as a credible and aspirational career choice for India's next generation of professionals, while creating a rigorous foundation for research, innovation and policy engagement in the built environment.

GREMI is associated with Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation (MSEF), a not-for-profit organisation established under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, envisioned by Mr. Shekhar Patel, Director of Ganesh Housing Limited and National President of CREDAI. MSEF operates independently and undertakes its initiatives through funding support received from associated entities and family trusts.

About Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI)

Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI) has been established to build a structured education ecosystem for India's real estate and built environment sector. Focused on real estate education, leadership development, and industry-oriented research, GREMI seeks to bridge the gap between academic understanding and the evolving needs of urban development. The institution has received approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), becoming Gujarat's first AICTE-approved institution exclusively dedicated to the real estate sector. Established as part of the broader vision of Ganesh Housing Limited, GREMI is designed to create future-ready professionals with multidisciplinary capabilities across planning, finance, execution, governance and technology.

About Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation (MSEF)

Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Under the leadership of Director Shekhar Patel and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anil Kashyap, the Foundation is steadfastly committed to advancing holistic educational development and delivering professional skill-building programs tailored to bridge the employment gap. Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI) is an initiative of Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation for imparting specialist real estate management education programs approved by AICTE. The Institute campus is based in Million Minds Tech Park to run the programs initially. As a long-term vision, GREMI will have its own sprawling campus of 100 Acres in Ahmedabad to transform it into a specialist hub of Real Estate Management lifecycle. Through its philanthropic initiatives, Mahamati Skill and Education Foundation endeavours to foster career readiness, enhance socioeconomic mobility, and create meaningful, lasting impact in the communities it serves.

About Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stands as a pioneering force in India's real estate sector with over six decades of excellence. The company made history as one of the first real estate developers to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and financial governance.

The company has demonstrated remarkable growth, having completed over 22 million square feet of development while maintaining an impressive 35 million square feet of ongoing projects. Their diverse portfolio encompasses Grade A+ commercial spaces, luxury residential properties, villas, industrial hubs, and data centres. Their commitment to quality is validated by their ISO 9001:2015 certification. Ganesh Housing's diverse portfolio also features signature developments such as Ganesh Genesis and Maple Tree Garden Homes, reflecting the company's commitment to quality, comfort, and value. Beyond real estate, Ganesh Housing is committed to social responsibility through initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a positive community impact alongside business growth.

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