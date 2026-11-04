Group Legrand India Named Among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2026 for the Second Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Reinforcing its commitment to building a workplace where everyone can thrive, Group Legrand India has once again been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2026 and named one of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) - Manufacturing Category by Avtar & Seramount.

The recognition marks the second consecutive year that Group Legrand India has earned this distinction, underscoring its continued efforts to create an environment where women are empowered to grow, lead, innovate, and succeed. The assessment evaluated organizations on a range of parameters, including gender diversity, equitable practices, leadership commitment, employee well-being, safety, workplace culture, and overall employee experience.

At the core of this achievement is Legrand India's People First philosophy and a long-standing belief that inclusion is fundamental to business excellence. As a GEEIS (Gender Equality European & International Standard) certified organization, Legrand India has embedded Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) into the way it attracts, develops, and supports talent. Its initiatives are also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly those advancing gender equality, reduced inequalities, and decent work.

From leadership development programs and structured mentoring opportunities to flexible work policies and inclusive talent practices, the company continues to invest in creating meaningful opportunities for women across all levels of the organization. At the same time, Legrand India actively promotes accessibility, intergenerational collaboration, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion, fostering a culture where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their best.

Speaking on the recognition, Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Group Legrand India, said:

"Being recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year is a proud achievement and a reflection of the inclusive culture we continue to nurture across our organization. At Legrand, inclusion is not a programme or a policy; it is part of who we are and how we work. We believe that when people feel respected, supported, and empowered, they bring their best ideas, challenge conventions, and help drive meaningful innovation. This recognition belongs to our employees, whose commitment to our values enables us to create a workplace where diverse talent can flourish and make a lasting impact."

Adding to this, Nisha Samuel, CHRO, Group Legrand India, shared:

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and voices of our people. Earning a place among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women for the second year in a row is both a proud moment and an important milestone in our inclusion journey. Over the years, we have worked consciously to create pathways that help women build fulfilling careers, develop leadership capabilities, and achieve their aspirations. While we celebrate this achievement, we see it as encouragement to keep evolving. We remain committed to listening, learning, and continuously improving our practices so that every employee feels a genuine sense of belonging and equal opportunity. As a GEEIS-certified organization aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we recognize that building an inclusive workplace is an ongoing responsibility, and one that we are proud to champion."

This recognition reaffirms Group Legrand India's commitment to shaping a future-ready workplace where diversity fuels innovation, inclusion strengthens performance, and people remain at the heart of progress. As the world of work continues to evolve, the organization remains focused on creating opportunities that enable individuals from all backgrounds to bring their authentic selves to work, unlock their full potential, and contribute to a shared vision of success.

By continuing to advance its DEI agenda and invest in its people, Group Legrand India joins a distinguished community of organizations that are redefining workplace excellence and setting new standards for inclusive growth in India.

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