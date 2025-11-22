Groweon Named one of India's First AI-Powered CRM, Earns Spot in Forbes India DGEMS 2025 'Select 200' for Global Business Potential

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 22: Groweon, one of India's first AI-powered SaaS CRM, today announced its inclusion in the exclusive "Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential" at the Forbes India DGEMS 2025. This recognition underscores Groweon's pioneering leadership in India's tech landscape and its rapid evolution into a global "eXtrepreneur," ready for cross-border expansion.

The Forbes India DGEMS 2025 'Select 200' announcement was celebrated at a high-profile summit hosted at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on November 21, 2025. This annual event convened over 200 founders, entrepreneurs, multi-national investors, and policy leaders for a day of panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

The DGEMS Select 200 list honors top companies with breakthrough business models and readiness for international growth. Groweon was chosen for its innovative approach to digitizing sales and operations through AI, enabling businesses to onboard in under 120 minutes and close deals up to three times faster with data-centric, intelligent workflows.

"Being recognized as both India's first AI-powered CRM and a DGEMS Select 200 company by Forbes India and D Globalist validates our 'India-first, Globe-ready' philosophy," said Shashi Narain, Founder & CEO of Groweon. "We are democratizing AI-powered growth for SMBs, removing the complexity found in legacy CRMs. This honor fuels our mission to bring our ISO-certified automation tools--designed and perfected in India--to the world stage, showing that Indian SaaS innovation is truly global."

Co-founded by Shashi Narain and Niladri Debnath, Groweon has disrupted the CRM landscape with its AI Growth Agent model. Unlike legacy platforms that require months to implement, Groweon's mobile-first, intuitive interface lets teams go live almost instantly.

About Groweon

