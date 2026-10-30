Growing Up Around Startups, 17-Year-Old Arjit Aggarwal is Bringing Entrepreneurship to Classrooms

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: Seventeen-year-old Arjit Aggarwal is bringing entrepreneurial thinking into classrooms through Sprout Academy, a learning platform he launched at 15. Through school programs and camps for students in Grades 1-12, he aims to help young learners identify everyday problems, explore solutions, and develop the confidence to put their ideas into practice.

Long before he launched his own venture, Arjit Aggarwal had a front-row view of the entrepreneurial journey. Between the ages of three and fourteen, he watched his father build two startups into unicorns, observing the persistence, decision-making and resilience that go into building a business.

Launched on his fifteenth birthday in 2024, Sprout emerged from Arjit's belief that entrepreneurial thinking should not be limited to adults or those already looking to start a business. He aims to introduce young to the fundamentals of identifying problems, exploring ideas, finding solutions and developing the confidence to experiment.

A Grade 12 student at the American Embassy School in New Delhi, Arjit has taken this vision into schools through entrepreneurship programs and school-wide camps for students across Grades 1-12. One initiative reached nearly 700 students in Uttarakhand, while another reached approximately 1,200 in Gujarat, giving young learners an opportunity to engage with entrepreneurial concepts through real-life examples and age-appropriate instruction.

"What surprised me in Uttarakhand was that some students were already developing science projects and entering state and national competitions, but had limited exposure to entrepreneurship. They began to see how their projects could become solutions that people might use and how thinking like a founder could help them take those ideas further," said Arjit Aggarwal.

His ambition extends beyond preparing the next generation of business founders. By introducing entrepreneurial thinking early, Arjit hopes to help young people build resilience, creativity and the confidence to turn ideas into action.

About Sprout Academy

Sprout Academy is a youth entrepreneurship platform created to help young people learn how to think like founders by identifying problems, developing ideas, understanding customers, building solutions, and turning curiosity into action. Through practical learning, challenges, workshops, and founder-focused content, Sprout Academy makes entrepreneurship simple, accessible, and relevant for students.

For More details about Sprout Academy, please visit: https://sproutacademy.org

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