GrowQR Founder Bibin Babu Delivers Keynote at Bihar AI Summit 2026, Announces Global Capability Centre for Bihar

VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 28: Bihar does not usually make headlines for technology. But on May 23 and 24, something shifted. More than a thousand people students, startup founders, government officials, researchers, and industry veterans gathered at Urja Auditorium in Patna for the Bihar AI Summit 2026, a two-day conference built around a single, ambitious question: what happens when one of India's most populous states decides to show up for the AI era?

Among those invited to speak at the summit was Bibin Babu, the founder of GrowQR a platform building Ai powered workforce intelligence tools, career copilots, and Opportunity Studios for students, professionals, and MSMEs. For Babu, the invite was not just a speaking opportunity. It was, in his own words, a homecoming of sorts.

"This is Bihar's Moment"

The summit was inaugurated in the presence of Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), the Hon'ble Governor of Bihar, and Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary, alongside a distinguished lineup of ministers and policy leaders. The tone from the top was clear Bihar is not waiting to be invited into India's technology story.

Babu's keynote session, delivered on Day 2 of the summit, zeroed in on exactly that sentiment. He spoke about the scale and speed at which AI is reshaping industries globally healthcare, education, manufacturing, finance and why India, with its engineering talent and demographic advantage, is better positioned than most to lead rather than follow.

Then he turned specifically to Bihar. The state has one of India's youngest populations and a deep tradition of academic aspiration qualities that, Babu argued, make it a natural candidate to become a major hub for AI talent and workforce innovation, if the right infrastructure and intent fall into place.

Bibin Babu, Founder of GrowQR delivered a keynote on India's AI opportunity and Bihar's untapped potential; GrowQR also exhibited and participated in a panel discussion at the two-day summit in Patna.

A GCC for Bihar: GrowQR Makes a Commitment

The most consequential announcement from the session came toward the end of Babu's address. GrowQR , he revealed, is planning to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bihar a dedicated hub for AI innovation, workforce development, and job creation. The announcement drew a strong response from the audience, many of whom had come to the summit hoping to see exactly this kind of private sector commitment to the state.

GCCs have historically been concentrated in metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. GrowQR's intent to anchor one in Bihar signals both a belief in the state's potential and a deliberate effort to take opportunity where the talent is, rather than waiting for talent to relocate.

On the Panel: AI for MSMEs and Startups

GrowQR's presence at the summit extended beyond the keynote. Kirti Chandel, the company's Project and Delivery Head, joined the Day 2 panel discussion titled "AI in Industry, MSMEs & Startup Ecosystem" one of the summit's most practically focused sessions, which examined how smaller businesses and early-stage startups can integrate AI without the resources that large enterprises take for granted.

The company also set up an exhibition at the venue, where attendees had the chance to engage directly with GrowQR's product vision spanning AI assisted career navigation, employer intelligence, and tools designed for the kind of first-generation professionals who make up a significant portion of Bihar's workforce aspirants.

What the Summit Represented

The Bihar AI Summit 2026 described by organisers as a flagship initiative to transform Bihar into a hub of Ai driven innovation covered a wide range of themes across eight panel discussions over two days: AI in defence, healthcare, education, climate, agriculture, legal systems, public governance, and the startup ecosystem. Speakers included Smt. Kavita Bhatia, COO of the Indian Mission; Prof. Rajiv Misra of IIT Patna; and Aditya Kumar Sinha, Director of CDAC.

For GrowQR, the summit was a meaningful milestone. It was an opportunity to engage with state leadership, meet founders building in similar spaces, and put on record the company's conviction that the next wave of India's AI story will be written not just in the metros, but in places like Patna.

About GrowQR

GrowQR is an Ai powered workforce intelligence platform building career copilots, employer tools, and Opportunity Studios for students, professionals, and MSMEs in India. The company is focused on making meaningful career and business opportunities accessible at scale, starting where the need is greatest.

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