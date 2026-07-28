GrowQR Founder Launches VentureNest, an Early-Stage Fund to Back India's Next Generation of Category-Defining Startups

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 28: VentureNest, a new early-stage investment fund focused on backing ambitious founders building tomorrow's breakthrough businesses, has officially launched in India. Founded by Bibin Babu, entrepreneur and CEO of GrowQR, VentureNest aims to provide capital, strategic mentorship, and ecosystem access to startups building in emerging sectors before they become mainstream.

The fund will primarily invest in pre-seed and seed-stage startups across Fintech, B2B SaaS, Consumer and D2C, Healthtech, AgriTech, and Artificial Intelligence. VentureNest is designed for founders solving high-impact problems that are often overlooked during the earliest stages of company building.

Many of the most transformative companies begin by solving problems that few people recognise, said Bibin Babu, Founder of VentureNest. VentureNest has been created to support founders at that critical early stage by combining patient capital with practical guidance and long-term partnership. Over the past decade, I have backed founders I believed in when few others did. Now I am formalizing that into a structured fund to help more bold founders build category-defining businesses.

Supporting Founders Beyond Capital

VentureNest follows a founder-first investment philosophy that extends well beyond financial backing. The fund seeks to become an active growth partner by supporting entrepreneurs with strategic decision-making, business development, product positioning, hiring guidance, and market access during the formative years of their companies.

Unlike conventional investment firms that largely evaluate established markets, VentureNest focuses on identifying entrepreneurs creating entirely new market categories. The investment platform has been built around the belief that early-stage founders benefit most from investors who understand the realities of building businesses in emerging industries. Through structured mentorship and ecosystem connections, VentureNest aims to help startups reduce execution risk while accelerating product-market fit and sustainable growth.

About Bibin Babu

Bibin Babu is a serial entrepreneur with over a decade of experience building companies in emerging sectors and backing early-stage founders as an angel investor. He is the founder and CEO of GrowQR, an AI-powered career and workforce copilot platform that serves 200,000 active users across Andhra Pradesh and Bihar under government-backed pilots. GrowQR recently signed a landmark MOU with the Government of Bihar to establish an AI Global Capability Centre in Patna, expected to generate over 2,500 direct employment opportunities.

Babu's entrepreneurial journey spans multiple emerging technology categories. He has built ventures in coworking and Web3 infrastructure, and has been recognized for his contributions to innovation and founder mentorship. His consistent philosophy remains the same: identify and support founders building in market categories that don't yet have established playbooks.

Focus on Emerging Innovation Sectors

VentureNest will evaluate investment opportunities across sectors expected to define the next phase of India's innovation economy:

Financial Technology (Fintech)

B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Consumer Technology and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Brands

Healthcare Technology (Healthtech)

Agricultural Technology (AgriTech)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The fund believes these sectors present significant long-term opportunities as digital adoption, enterprise transformation, and AI-driven innovation continue to reshape industries globally.

Strengthening India's Startup Ecosystem

India continues to witness strong entrepreneurial momentum, with increasing innovation emerging from Tier-I as well as Tier-II and Tier-III cities. VentureNest aims to contribute to this evolving ecosystem by enabling founders with the resources, networks, and mentorship required to build globally competitive businesses from India. The fund is expected to work closely with entrepreneurs developing scalable technologies and business models capable of creating long-term economic value while addressing real-world challenges.

About VentureNest

VentureNest is an India-focused early-stage investment fund that invests in pre-seed and seed-stage startups across Fintech, B2B SaaS, Consumer and D2C, Healthtech, AgriTech, and Artificial Intelligence. The fund combines early-stage capital with founder mentorship, strategic partnerships, customer access, and ecosystem support to help entrepreneurs build scalable, category-defining businesses. Early-stage founders interested in partnering with VentureNest can learn more at venturenest.info.

About GrowQR

GrowQR is an AI-powered career and workforce copilot platform that helps individuals and organisations build future-ready skills and workforce capabilities through AI-driven career guidance, talent intelligence, and enterprise solutions. The platform works with professionals, educational institutions, enterprises, and public-sector initiatives to support workforce development and digital talent ecosystems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)