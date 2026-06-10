GrowQR Launched the GrowQR AI Global Campus Program to Build a Student Community Around AI, Career Readiness, and Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: GrowQR, the AI-powered workforce intelligence platform, has launched the GrowQR AI Global Campus Program, a leadership and community-building initiative designed for students who want to grow their skills, gain meaningful AI exposure, and make an impact on their campuses. Selected students join as GrowQR Campus Ambassadors and become the face of GrowQR in their colleges, helping build a student community around AI, innovation, and career readiness.

The first 100 GrowQR Campus Ambassadors have been selected from leading colleges and universities across India. These ambassadors will lead campus-level initiatives focused on AI awareness, career readiness, community building, and student engagement.

The applications are open for undergraduate and postgraduate students aged 18 and above. Ambassadors are not just representatives of the platform; they are active participants in building something larger, organizing events, creating content, connecting peers with opportunities, and developing the kind of real-world experience that goes well beyond a line on a resume.

GrowQR's core belief is that India's workforce does not lack talent. It lacks a system to prove it. The GrowQR AI Global Campus Program is an expression of that belief, built for students who are already showing up in their communities and who deserve recognition and opportunity that actually travels with them.

What GrowQR Campus Ambassadors Do

GrowQR Campus Ambassadors take on a meaningful role within their college communities. Their responsibilities include promoting GrowQR initiatives and programs, organizing and supporting workshops, webinars, meetups, and campus activities, creating and sharing content around AI, technology, innovation, and student opportunities.

The program is built around four areas of development: leadership and community building, content creation and communication, AI and technology exposure, and networking with industry professionals, startup founders, and mentors.

What Ambassadors Receive

Selected GrowQR Campus Ambassadors receive an official GrowQR Campus Ambassador Certificate along with exclusive GrowQR goodies and merchandise. They gain access to networking opportunities with industry professionals and founders, mentorship sessions, and exclusive events. The program also offers performance-based rewards and recognition, along with growth opportunities within the GrowQR ecosystem as the network expands.

Who Can Apply

The program is open to students who are enthusiastic about stepping beyond the ordinary, taking initiative, and creating meaningful impact in their communities.

Eligibility criteria are as follows:

- Must be 18 years or older

- Currently enrolled as an undergraduate or postgraduate student

- Strong communication and networking skills

- Active in college clubs, events, or student communities

- Interest in AI, startups, marketing, leadership, or community building

- Basic social media and content creation skills

About GrowQR's Momentum

The GrowQR AI Global Campus Program comes at a significant moment for GrowQR. The platform currently has 200,000 pilot users. It has signed an MOU with the Government of Bihar to build an AI Global Capability Centre and Opportunity Studio in Patna, and holds technology partnerships with NVIDIA and AWS.

In May 2026, GrowQR Founder Bibin Babu delivered a keynote at the Bihar AI Summit 2026 in Patna, where he addressed industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators on India's position in the global AI economy. The GrowQR AI Global Campus Program continues that commitment, taking it directly to the campuses where the next generation of that workforce is being shaped.

GrowQR is targeting one million users by the end of 2026 and a four-country market presence by 2027. The Campus Ambassador Program is how the ground-level network that supports that growth gets built.

"GrowQR offers exciting opportunities for aspiring Student Ambassadors of the new world order. The students stand to gain deep insight into the world of AI by honing their technical skills through our platform. I encourage you to dive into the world of our AI agents and unlock your growth portals."

Dr. Ruchi Sharma, Chief Academic Partnership Officer, GrowQR

How to Apply

Following the successful selection of first 100 Campus Ambassadors, GrowQR continues to welcome applications from students interested in future cohorts of the program. Students can learn more and apply at https://www.growqr.ai/ambassador

About GrowQR

GrowQR is an AI-powered workforce intelligence platform building the infrastructure for a proof-of-skill economy. Its flagship product, the QX Score, is a real-time readiness credential built on 25 deep parameters that measures and verifies what a person can do, not just what they studied. GrowQR serves individuals, enterprises, and governments, with active pilots in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, partnerships with NVIDIA and AWS, and a signed MOU with the Government of Bihar for an AI Global Capability Centre in Patna. The platform is targeting one million users across four countries by 2027.

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