GT Bharathi Brings Globally Recognised World Trade Center Brand to Chengalpattu

VMPL

Tamil Nadu [India], August 14: GT Bharathi (GTB™) today announced that it has been granted a license by the World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) to develop a World Trade Center® (WTC®) business in the Chengalpattu district of the State of Tamil Nadu. The agreement places GTB among an elite global network of over 300 WTC businesses across nearly 100 countries and territories -- and makes it one of the major developers to carry the WTC name in South India.

The WTC brand carries a singular global standing. From New York to Chengalpattu, a WTC-branded development signifies a premier destination for international commerce, connecting businesses to a worldwide network of trade services, member exchanges, and global visibility. It is the same globally benchmarked platform that has defined landmark commercial destinations across India's major metros. With this license, GTB now brings that same standard to the Chengalpattu district of the State of Tamil Nadu.

"We are pleased to welcome WTC Chengalpattu to the global WTCA network. We trust that it will help connect the region's growing business ecosystem with global opportunities, and look forward to all that the organization will accomplish," said Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific of the World Trade Centers Association.

As an apolitical organization, WTCA is uniquely positioned to connect people and businesses in the face of fluid trade policy and international agreements. Its mission is "Connecting Businesses, Globally." WTCA's apolitical nature also reinforces its role as a trusted convener of businesses across borders fostering trade, collaboration, and mutual understanding, even in times of geopolitical uncertainty. WTCA is unique in its ability to help its members grow their business while connecting local economies to global markets.

"To be entrusted with the World Trade Center name is a distinction we do not take lightly. It places GTB in the company of the world's foremost commercial landmarks and calls on us to build to that standard," said Bharat Kanti Doshi, Chairman of GT Bharathi. "For Chengalpattu, this is a defining moment. We intend to deliver an institution that draws global commerce to Tamil Nadu, elevates the region's standing on the world's trade map, and creates lasting economic value for generations. It is a privilege to carry this responsibility, and we intend to live up to it."

The Landmark Vision

GTB envisions the WTC development as the centrepiece of an integrated, IT-centric mixed-use township of approximately 150 acres, with a projected development value in the region of ₹7,000 crore. At full build-out, the development is envisioned to generate over 1,00,0000 jobs, positioning it as a significant engine of employment and economic activity for the region.

"Our vision is a self-sustaining live-work-learn destination anchored by the WTC business park," said Arun Bharathi Arunachalam, Managing Director of GT Bharathi. "The masterplan is designed to unfold in phases over roughly a decade, bringing together commercial and retail spaces, data centres, residential and luxury residential communities, educational institutions, and hospitality. Beyond the built environment, our deepest ambition is impact: a development of this scale is expected to create over 1,00,0000 jobs, connecting local talent to global enterprise and turning Chengalpattu into a destination where careers, industries, and communities are built together."

Chengalpattu sits at the heart of the state of Tamil Nadu's fastest-expanding growth belt, with strong connectivity to the city's IT corridor, industrial clusters, and upcoming infrastructure. GTB believes the district is uniquely positioned to host a destination of this scale and ambition. WTC Chengalpattu is committed to working closely with WTCA Members in the region, including WTC Chennai to foster international trade and regional economic development.

"GTB's entry into the WTCA network strengthens our presence in one of India's fastest-growing trade corridors," said Badal Saboo, Business Lead - India & Asia Pacific of the World Trade Centers Association. "Chengalpattu adds another anchor point to our India footprint, and we look forward to supporting GTB as it builds a destination that connects the region's enterprises to the WTCA network's global reach."

An Invitation to Landowners

As GTB advances the masterplan, the company is in active discussions to consolidate a land parcel of the scale this vision demands. Landowners holding parcels of comparable size along the OMR corridor from Thiruporur onwards, and along ECR within the Chengalpattu district, are invited to connect with GTB to explore participation in this landmark development.

About GT Bharathi

GT Bharathi (GTB) is a Chennai-based real estate developer with a diversified portfolio spanning plotted developments, senior living, residential, luxury residential, and hospitality. GTB's distinction lies in product development, bringing thoughtfully conceived products to micro-markets that have not previously been explored or developed. The company is an innovator by instinct, pioneering new asset verticals as well as new ways of working across departments within the organisation. This, combined with a proven mastery of value maximisation, allows GTB to unlock the full potential of every project it undertakes and to deliver developments of national and international significance. To learn more, visit https://www.gtb.in.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

Media Contact

Sameera Begum

Marketing Communications

Sameera@gtb.in | +91 80158 42191

GT Bharathi Urban Developers

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding a proposed development. Project scope, scale, value, and timelines are indicative, subject to ongoing planning, land consolidation, and requisite approvals.

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