GTPL Hathway Ltd: Digital TV Subscriber increased by 1.5 Mn: Total Revenue increased by 19% YOY

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October14: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights:

Key Consolidated Business & Financial Highlights: Q2 FY27

- Q2 FY27 Total revenue stood at ₹ 11,464 Mn, a growth of 19% Y-o-Y

- EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹ 1103 Mn with an EBITDA Margin of 9.6% and an operating EBITDA margin of 20%.

Operating EBITDA (%) = (EBITDA net of Activation & Other income) / (Subscription+ ISP + Other Operating income)

Operational Highlights

Digital Cable TV

- Active subscribers were 11 Mn as of September 30, 2026, achieving an increase of 1.5 Mn (16%) Y-o-Y

- Paying subscribers stood at 10.3 Mn, increasing by 17% Y-o-Y

- Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at ₹ 3,455 Mn for Q2 FY27, achieving an increase of 14% Y-o-Y.

Broadband

- Increase in broadband subscribers by 20K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1070K

- Broadband revenue grew by 5% YoY to ₹ 1,459 Mn in Q2 FY27

- Homepass as on September 30, 2026, stood at 6 Mn - an addition of 50K Y-o-Y. Of the 6 Mn, ~75% available for FTTX conversion

- Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹ 470 per month per subscriber, increased by ₹5 Y-o-Y

- Average data consumption per user per month was 436 GB, an increase of 6% Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said,

"In the first half of FY27, we have remained focused on expanding our footprint, improving the scalability of our operations and building a stronger platform across Digital TV and Broadband.

The completion of the ACT Group transaction is an important step in this direction. With the addition of approximately 6 lakh subscribers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka, we have further strengthened our presence in these markets and expanded our operating scale.

As we move forward, our focus will be on effective integration of the acquired operations, strengthening our presence across markets, expanding our Broadband business and improving the overall economics of our operations. We believe that our increasing scale, wider footprint and integrated Digital TV and Broadband capabilities provide us with a strong platform to capture the opportunities ahead and create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest Multi System Operator (MSO) for Digital Cable TV services and one of the leading private wireline broadband service providers in the country. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and wireline broadband service provider in Gujarat and a prominent Digital Cable TV operator in West Bengal. Its Digital Cable TV services extend to over 1,600+ towns across 26 States & 5 Union Territories. GTPL benefits from a robust and expansive ecosystem comprising more than 51,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clients, and active involvement in 30+ government projects. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of 975+ TV channels, including 130+ GTPL-owned and operated platform services. It also launched GTPL Infinity, its Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform which is backed by a world-class C-Band teleport in Ahmedabad and powered by the Telkom-4 satellite. The platform offers pan-India coverage with rapid deployment and delivers ~800 channels, including ~100 HD channels. As of September 30, 2026, GTPL served 11 million Active Digital Cable TV subscribers and 1.07 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass footprint of about 6 million.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

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