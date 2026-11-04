GUESS JEANS makes its India debut, bringing its West Coast denim heritage to a new generation of Indian consumers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: The launch marks the expansion of GUESS JEANS across India through an omnichannel retail strategy, with Shoppers Stop as exclusive national chain store partner, alongside digital availability on guess.in, Tata CLiQ, Myntra, AJIO and Nykaa Fashion.

GUESS JEANS, the youthful sub-brand within the GUESS portfolio, makes its India debut with a dedicated denim and lifestyle collection for a new generation of consumers, following the arrival of GUESS in the market in 2025. Building on a 45-year denim legacy, the label brings a contemporary point of view shaped by global street culture, self-expression and individuality to one of the world's fastest-growing fashion markets.

GUESS JEANS lands in India with a collection where global influences collide; Y2K nostalgia, Korean fashion and street culture meet across relaxed denim silhouettes, bold graphic elements and elevated everyday essentials. While GUESS continues to define premium sophistication, GUESS JEANS offers a distinct, contemporary expression of the brand, speaking directly to a younger, fashion-conscious generation.

Fronting the launch is global brand ambassador Hyunjin of K-pop group Stray Kids, whose influence across music, fashion and culture embodies the GUESS JEANS spirit. The campaign celebrates individuality, cultural relevance and personal style, the values at the heart of the GUESS JEANS universe.

The collection arrives across India's leading digital platforms, including guess.in, Tata CLiQ, Myntra, AJIO and Nykaa Fashion, alongside select shop-in-shop locations at Shoppers Stop, Kapsons International and Iconic Fashion in major cities across the country, meeting a new generation wherever they choose to shop.

"The launch of GUESS JEANS in India is an important milestone in our journey to connect with a new generation of consumers. Our collaborations with Shoppers Stop and Tata CLiQ are key to this ambition, bringing together a strong physical retail presence and digital reach. Through these partnerships, we aim to make GUESS JEANS' distinctive denim heritage and contemporary, youth-focused style more accessible to Indian consumers, wherever they choose to shop." Ajay Kumar, Country Manager, GUESS India

"At Shoppers Stop, our focus has always been on bringing globally recognised brands closer to discerning Indian consumers through a curated retail experience. Our partnership with GUESS JEANS strengthens this proposition by giving customers the opportunity to discover the brand across our department store network. As the exclusive national chain store for GUESS JEANS in India, we are pleased to bring its distinctive denim and contemporary fashion offering to our customers. This partnership further strengthens our international brand portfolio while creating a differentiated experience for customers across our stores." Kavindra Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, Shoppers Stop

"At Tata CLiQ, apparel is one of our leading categories. We have a strong and curated portfolio of brands catering to diverse consumer preferences across both our platforms. With GUESS JEANS, we continue to expand our offerings, bringing customers their styles that combine timeless appeal with contemporary design." Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ

Following the global launch of GUESS JEANS in 2024, Nicolai Marciano has curated a series of international activations, flagship openings and cultural partnerships across Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin and Amsterdam, positioning the brand at the intersection of fashion, art and music. The India debut marks the next step in this expansion, connecting regional energy with a worldwide audience.

Combining an omnichannel approach with global brand storytelling, GUESS JEANS will continue to build its connection with India's evolving fashion landscape, with future collections, collaborations and retail experiences to follow.

NOTE TO EDITOR

About GUESS JEANS

GUESS JEANS is an American west coast lifestyle brand rooted in a 40-year denim legacy. Conceived by Nicolai Marciano, GUESS JEANS embodies the next era of denim fashion, with a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge innovation. GUESS JEANS offers a full line of core basics focusing on denim that encapsulates the timeless essence of GUESS, seamlessly blending the brand's rich heritage with a contemporary perspective.

Join the GUESS JEANS community: @GUESSJEANS #GUESSJEANS

About Guess?

Guess?, LLC. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores and department and specialty stores around the world. Guess? also markets, distributes and operates stores for rag & bone, a lifestyle fashion brand. As of August 1, 2026, Guess? directly operated 988 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Its partners and distributors operated 508 additional retail stores worldwide. As of that date, Guess? and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.guess.com.

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