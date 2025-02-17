Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital Marks Golden Jubilee with Tribute to Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, Basavanagudi, Bangalore proudly announces its 50th-year celebration today, marking five decades of excellence in reproductive medicine. The occasion also coincides with the 93rd birth anniversary of its visionary founder, the late Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela. To honour her legacy, the hospital unveiled its 50th-year celebration logo, symbolizing five decades of pioneering advancements in fertility care.

Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela's groundbreaking work laid the foundation for a hospital that has transformed the landscape of infertility treatment in India. Since its inception in 1975, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital has been at the forefront of fertility care, helping thousands of couples achieve their dream of parenthood through innovative treatments and compassionate care.

Dr. Devika Gunasheela, Managing Director of Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, reflected on her mother's lasting impact, stating, "The Golden Jubilee is a moment to honour my mother's vision, which continues to inspire us. Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela believed that every couple deserved the opportunity to become parents, and her work in advancing fertility treatments laid the groundwork for the hospital's continued success. Today, we carry that vision forward by integrating the latest technologies and offering personalized care to couples struggling with infertility."

Dr. Rajsekhar Nayak, Director of Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, emphasized the hospital's dedication to cutting-edge fertility care, saying, "Dr. Sulochana's pioneering efforts in reproductive medicine set a benchmark for fertility care in India. Her vision has not only shaped the hospital's direction but has also profoundly impacted countless lives. As we celebrate 50 years of success, we remain committed to innovation by continuously enhancing our fertility treatments, including IVF, ICSI, IUI, PGS, egg freezing, and assisted laser hatching. Our goal is to provide comprehensive, patient-centric care, ensuring the best possible outcomes for couples facing fertility challenges."

A Legacy of Advanced Fertility Treatments

Over the years, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital has expanded its services, introducing state-of-the-art fertility treatments that have significantly improved pregnancy success rates. The hospital's patient-focused approach ensures personalized treatment plans, recognizing that each couple's fertility journey is unique. By leveraging the latest reproductive technologies, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital continues to lead the way in fertility healthcare.

A Bright Future Ahead

The launch of the 50th-year celebration logo stands as a testament to the hospital's enduring commitment to excellence and innovation in reproductive medicine. As Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital embarks on its next chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide world-class fertility solutions and support couples in their journey toward parenthood.

Founded in 1975 by Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital has become a pioneer in reproductive medicine in India. Today, under the leadership of Dr. Devika Gunasheela and Dr. Rajsekhar Nayak, the hospital continues to provide advanced fertility treatments, helping couples fulfil their dreams of parenthood.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)