H.E. Zeenat Kureshi Felicitated at BRICS Summit 2026, Highlights Growing India-GCC Trade and Investment Opportunities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: H.E. Zeenat Kureshi, GCC Trade Commissioner at the Asian Arab Council, was felicitated at the United Diplomatic Council BRICS Summit 2026 held in New Delhi, bringing attention to the expanding scope of trade, investment and business cooperation between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The summit brought together diplomats, business leaders, industry representatives and other stakeholders to discuss emerging opportunities in international trade, investment, economic cooperation and cross-border partnerships. Against the backdrop of strengthening commercial ties between India and Gulf markets, the event provided a platform for conversations around creating more meaningful and sustainable business relationships.

Kureshi's participation highlighted the growing importance of India-GCC economic engagement and the opportunities available to businesses seeking to expand beyond their domestic markets. With Indian companies increasingly exploring the Gulf for market expansion, investment, distribution and strategic partnerships, the GCC region continues to represent an important destination for businesses across multiple sectors.

Speaking about the evolving India-GCC business relationship, Kureshi emphasised that there is significant potential for companies and investors on both sides to work more closely. She noted that while discussions around India and the GCC have increased considerably in recent years, the next step is to translate those conversations into practical commercial opportunities.

"There is already a lot of conversation around India and the GCC. What matters now is how much of that conversation we can turn into actual business," she said. "We need credible partners on both sides and partnerships that can work over the long term."

Her remarks underlined the importance of moving beyond short-term business engagements and developing partnerships based on credibility, market understanding and shared commercial objectives. For companies entering new markets, identifying reliable local partners and understanding regional business ecosystems can play an important role in building sustainable operations.

The India-GCC relationship has also evolved beyond conventional trade, with businesses increasingly exploring opportunities in areas such as technology, services, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, logistics, consumer markets, investment and professional services. The growing movement of businesses and capital between India and Gulf countries has created new possibilities for entrepreneurs and established companies seeking international growth.

For Indian businesses, Gulf markets can offer access to a well-connected regional economy and a gateway to wider international markets. At the same time, GCC-based investors and companies continue to explore opportunities in India's expanding consumer economy, technology ecosystem and diverse business sectors.

Kureshi's role as GCC Trade Commissioner at the Asian Arab Council places her at the intersection of business and international cooperation, with an emphasis on facilitating stronger commercial engagement between Indian and Arab business communities. Her presence at the BRICS Summit 2026 further reflected the importance of building dialogue between diplomatic, business and investment stakeholders.

The felicitation at the New Delhi summit also served as recognition of Kureshi's contribution to promoting greater awareness of India-GCC trade and investment possibilities. Her message focused on the need for actionable collaboration, encouraging businesses to identify areas of mutual interest and develop partnerships capable of creating long-term value.

As global businesses increasingly look toward cross-border opportunities, stronger networks between Indian and GCC entrepreneurs, investors and institutions could play a significant role in shaping future commercial activity. Events such as the United Diplomatic Council BRICS Summit provide an avenue for these stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore potential collaborations and build relationships that can extend beyond individual meetings.

The discussions around India-GCC cooperation are expected to remain relevant as businesses continue to seek new markets, strategic investments and international partnerships. With the right ecosystem of credible stakeholders, Kureshi believes that existing dialogue can be converted into practical business opportunities, strengthening commercial connections between India and the GCC region.

The BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi therefore highlighted not only the broader importance of international economic cooperation but also the growing relevance of India-GCC partnerships in the changing global business landscape.

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