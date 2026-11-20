VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: As mobile-first entertainment platforms and short-form video formats reshape the global content landscape, Haaka Media has announced the launch of Haaka TV, positioning it as India's first Vertical Micro-Documentary IP Network. The company aims to build a differentiated media business around original, mobile-native documentary intellectual property, drawing from the extraordinary but largely underrepresented cultural, historical and human stories of regional India.

Exploring an emerging content category it calls the Documentary Entertainment Channel (DEC), 'Haaka' is developing a premium catalogue of vertical episodic micro-documentaries, factual entertainment series and 3 Minute Media Snacks. The IP-led content library is being designed for multi-language production, international distribution and licensing across global broadcasters, streaming platforms and digital media networks.

Speaking about the vision behind Haaka, Nitesh Mathur, Founder & CEO, Haaka TV, said:

"People today want authentic, real stories, and the success of independent non-fiction content creators across digital platforms is a strong validation of this shift. Yet, regional India - home to thousands of diverse cultures, forgotten histories, indigenous knowledge systems, folk communities and living traditions - remains significantly overlooked in mainstream media & entertainment platforms.

Through micro-documentaries and factual entertainment IPs, Haaka is unlocking the premium entertainment value of these stories. We believe they have the potential to resonate not just with audiences in India, but also with the global Indian diaspora, who increasingly seek to reconnect with their roots through stories of local pride, mythology, cultural identity and hidden histories."

He further added:

"Regional India is immensely underrepresented. The opportunity is not simply about producing mainstream film narratives in regional languages. It is about discovering the deeper story universe of local people, indigenous communities, tribes, traditions, livelihoods, knowledge systems and local economies. These are distinctive stories with an enormous potential audience, including international markets. We want to build a structured, scalable media IP business around this largely undiscovered storytelling economy."

Unlike conventional short-form entertainment built primarily around creator-led content or fictional narratives, Haaka is developing a structured portfolio of original documentary and factual entertainment intellectual property.

Its vertical-first approach combines cinematic storytelling, episodic formats and mobile-native production with the objective of creating a scalable library of content assets that can be dubbed, adapted, licensed and distributed across multiple geographies.

The Channel has announced a slate of Vertical Micro Documentaries shot extensively across India including "The Ghosts of Gosaba" the human survivor stories of India's last village situated on the edge of World's largest Mangrove Forest- Sunderbans, "Queens of Sonagachi"- Another dark, human survivor story of Asia's largest Red-Light District, "Gavri", a centuries-old ritual theatre of the Bhil community of Rajasthan, where faith, folklore and performance come together, in honour of the Goddess, and "The Chambal Odyssey"- An immersive tale of the afterlife of the dacoit badlands of Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh.

"Haaka' has also announced a series of anchor driven Factual Entertainment shows like "Bharat Teerth" that deep dives into the mythological storytelling of the most amazing religious destinations in India, "Gaon Darshan"- A soft, heartfelt journey into the most amazing villages of Rajasthan & "Darbar Diaries"- A intimate series exploring the lives of Royals of India.

The company is also offering bite sized 3 Mins single episodic "Media Snacks", covering indigenous culture stories from across India. Some including the "Khatamband" Art of Kashmir, Ema Keithel Market of Manipur, the sacred pilgrimage of Gaya ji of Bihar & the life of Mirza Ghalib are already released on its social media handles. A vertical that promises great audience connect and equally strong brand-safety for advertisers.

With thousands of fresh untold stories & a comprehensive networks of historians, anthropologists & filmmakers across India "Haaka" is building one of the largest & compounding Media Asset Repositories of Regional India to be dubbed in multiple languages & licensed & released across the world.

About Haaka Media

Haaka Media Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian Media Tech Startup building a new category of Non-Fiction entertainment through original vertical Micro Documentaries and Factual Entertainment IPs.

Operating as a Documentary Entertainment Channel (DEC), Haaka focuses on discovering and documenting the extraordinary stories of regional India through premium cinematic production, mobile-native storytelling and multi-language content development.

With its flagship property, Haaka TV, the company is building a growing library of original documentary IPs for digital audiences, global licensing and international distribution.

Haaka TV | Indian Microdocs | Global Storytellers of Regional India!

info@haaka.tv

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