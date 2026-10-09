Haldiram's Partners with Indian Healthcare League to Drive Cancer Awareness Through Cricket

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: The Indian Healthcare League (IHL) , the world's largest healthcare cricket league and a cricket-led healthcare awareness platform, has announced its association with Haldiram's to support its mission of promoting cancer awareness, preventive healthcare and healthier lifestyles.

The partnership comes ahead of IHL Season 2 , which will expand its footprint across India with new franchises, nationwide trials for healthcare professionals and a series of public-focused healthcare initiatives. Cancer awareness will remain a key focus, with IHL using cricket to take conversations around prevention, early detection and wellness to a wider audience.

As part of its outreach, IHL is proposing on-ground healthcare camps for the general public attending league matches, along with eye check-up initiatives for children in rural communities in Rajasthan, taking its healthcare mission beyond the cricket ground.

Dr. Rahul Mangal, CMD, White Coat Sports & Founder, Indian Healthcare League , said, ""IHL was created with a purpose beyond cricket, and Season 2 is an important step in taking that vision to a much larger national audience. Cancer awareness and preventive healthcare will be central to our outreach, and our association with Haldiram's gives us an opportunity to take these conversations to a wider and more diverse audience. We also want to create meaningful on-ground impact through healthcare camps at league venues and initiatives such as eye check-ups for children in rural Rajasthan."

Shri Manohar Lal Agarwal, CMD, Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd . said, "We are pleased to associate with the Indian Healthcare League and support its focus on cancer awareness and preventive healthcare. Health awareness is ultimately about encouraging people to make more informed choices and pay greater attention to prevention and early detection. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting IHL in taking this important message to a wider audience and contributing to initiatives that create meaningful community impact through the power of sport."

Sunil Sharma, Media Spokesperson, Indian Healthcare League, said, "Cricket gives us a powerful and relatable platform to take healthcare conversations to the masses. This association will help amplify our cancer awareness and preventive healthcare initiatives."

Dr. Adheer Yadav, Founder, IHL said, "IHL is creating a unique platform where the reach of cricket can be used to make healthcare awareness more engaging and accessible. With initiatives around cancer awareness, preventive healthcare and community outreach, the league has the potential to take these conversations to audiences well beyond traditional healthcare platforms. The association with Haldiram's further strengthens this effort and its ability to create wider social impact."

Rohit Gupta, Board Member, Indian Healthcare League , added, "Our focus is to create healthcare initiatives that deliver meaningful community impact, both at the league venues and beyond them.

IHL Season 2 will build on the league's growing healthcare-sports ecosystem, with Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi as Brand Ambassador and eminent healthcare leaders including Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of ICMR, Dr. G.K. Rath and Dr. Mahendra Kumar associated with the league in advisory and leadership roles. Dr. Ankur Atal Gupta, League Commissioner, Indian Healthcare League, is also part of the league's leadership team driving its Season 2 expansion and initiatives.

With new franchises and nationwide trials for healthcare professionals, IHL aims to use cricket as a vehicle for cancer awareness, preventive healthcare, physical fitness and healthier lifestyles.

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