Haleon Announces ~₹2000 Crore Total Investment to Set Up its First Manufacturing Facility in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 11: Haleon, a consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health, today announced plans to establish its first manufacturing facility in India; a state-of-the-art greenfield site at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Spread across more than 40 acres in the Smart Industrial Park, the facility marks a significant investment in India's consumer health sector and reinforces Haleon's long-term commitment to the country as a strategic growth market.

- Greenfield facility in Madhya Pradesh to support 'Make in India' vision and strengthen Haleon's commitment to delivering better everyday health

- Strategic oral health-focused site designed to meet growing consumer demand and support long-term growth ambitions as well as enable supply across India and key export markets in wider Asia

- Supports Haleon's ambition to reach one billion more consumers by 2030, which includes 300 million in India

The announcement was made in the presence of Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; Brian McNamara, Chief Executive Officer, Haleon; Kedar Lele, CEO India and President India Subcontinent, Haleon and Namrata Patel, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Haleon.

The new manufacturing site will serve as a key enabler for Haleon's growth in India, strengthening supply chain resilience, driving domestic value addition, and supporting export to wider Asia.

Aligned with the Government's 'Make in India' vision, the investment is expected to generate broad-based economic value over the next decade, enhancing export competitiveness, contributing to state revenues, and integrating India further into global supply chains. The facility is projected to create up to 500 jobs, along with indirect employment opportunities, with a strong focus on leveraging skill development, local talent, and supplier ecosystems. Haleon also aims to build a diverse and inclusive workforce, including an ambition of up to 30% women employees at the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said, "Madhya Pradesh continues to emerge as a preferred destination for global investment, driven by its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industry-friendly policies. Haleon's decision to establish its first manufacturing facility in India at Pithampur reflects the growing confidence of leading global companies in the state's growth potential and business ecosystem. This ₹2,000 crore investment will further strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a key manufacturing and export hub, while contributing to economic development and industrial advancement. The Government of Madhya Pradesh remains committed to supporting Haleon throughout its growth journey in the state and fostering an enabling environment for sustainable industrial progress."

Announcing the investment, Brian McNamara, CEO, Haleon, said, "India is a key strategic market for Haleon and an important driver of our long-term growth. This investment strengthens our local manufacturing footprint and expands our reach in one of the world's fastest-growing consumer health markets. By increasing access to our trusted brands and building our capabilities on the ground, we are well positioned to capture the significant opportunities ahead. We aim to expand access to better everyday health for more than 300 million additional consumers in India. This will be key to achieving our broader ambition to reach one billion more consumers globally by 2030."

Kedar Lele, CEO India and President, Haleon ISC, added, "India is central to Haleon's growth ambitions, both in South Asia and globally. Our investment in this new site will bring us closer to consumers, strengthen access to our brands, and support sustainable long-term growth. We are grateful for the strong partnership and support from the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) in enabling this investment. As demand for trusted everyday health solutions continues to grow, this facility will enhance our ability to serve consumers across India and global markets, particularly in Oral Health, while reinforcing our commitment to making everyday health more accessible to millions."

The facility is designed on Haleon's new global advance blueprint and is set to feature future-ready automated manufacturing capabilities. It is expected to be operational by 2029-30, enabling Haleon to meet growing demand across domestic and international markets.

Rooted in Haleon's purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity, this investment reinforces the company's commitment to making quality oral health solutions more accessible. Within this, Sensodyne has played a key role in India's oral health journey for over a decade, helping millions understand and take better care of their oral health needs.

About Haleon India Subcontinent (ISC)

Haleon is a consumer company solely focused on better everyday health. Our people, our brands, our research, our investment, and our innovation are aimed at improving the everyday health of consumers. In India, our portfolio spans key categories including Oral Health, Digestive Health, Pain Relief and Respiratory (PRS), and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) with superior brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Otrivin, Centrum, Iodex, Crocin, Parodontax and Ostocalcium.

*Total investment: approximately £175 million (based on an exchange rate of £1 = INR 115)

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