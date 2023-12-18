Hansal Mehta launches Abhishek Krishnan's mytho-fantasy novel, 'Rise of the Fallen: Book 1 of the Manwaan Series', published by NuVoice Press

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: "I am elated that such literary works are launched", Hansal Mehta said, lauding the book as a very well-written one that brilliantly merges mythology with modernity. Mehta expressed fascination with the reinterpretation of mythology in contemporary times, emphasizing the vitality of constant reimagination to keep it alive. He deemed the book 'Rise of the Fallen' as essential reading for the generations to follow, underscoring the support to the mythology genre.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The extravaganza took place on December 17th at Title Waves, Bandra. Published by NuVoice Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster India, Rise of the Fallen explores an ancient battle between good and evil, offering readers an immersive experience into a world where Angels, Asuras, and Rakshasas clash in the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai. The book promises to captivate readers with its unique blend of cultural fusion and modern narrative.

Along with director Hansal Mehta, the occasion was graced by the likes of Viraf Patel, Divyang Thakkar, Varun Kapoor, Charudutt Acharya, among others, and the panel discussion was moderated by national best-selling author and the CEO of Hubhawks, Kevin Missal.

During the Q/A round, Abhishek Krishnan shared his inspiration for writing the book. Having been a storyteller, producer, actor, and involved in various roles for over a decade, he was drawn to the idea of creating, building, and taking the initiative. The pandemic provided an unexpected opportunity for him to channel his passion into writing. Despite challenging times, the bizarre world he envisioned became the foundation for "Rise of the Fallen."

The event was a celebration of literature, culture, and the arts, bringing together influencers and enthusiasts from various walks of life.

Abhishek Krishnan, a polymath in the entertainment industry, brings his diverse skills as a storyteller, producer, writer & director. With contributions to major productions, including Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, Netflix's Trial by Fire and his Cannes Short Film Fest Award Winning Film 'Green Room: Thehrav', Krishnan's creative prowess is set to shine in Rise of the Fallen.

The narrative weaves a captivating narrative around Rinad, a character caught at the epicentre of an eternal family feud, discovering his celestial lineage as a Manwaan. As Mumbai transforms into a battleground for celestial beings, Rinad must embrace his destiny to lead the Manwaans in a war against the Fallen Angels and their uprising against the gods.

Surely worth a read!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)